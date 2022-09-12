ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Interior Department renames southern New Mexico peak which previously bore Indigenous slur

By Michael McDevitt, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFTYu_0hrRF3IL00

LAS CRUCES - The federal government has given a new name to a mountain peak in Doña Ana County which previously used a slur for Native American women.

The summit, formerly named Squaw Mountain, has been renamed Bar Mountain. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Sept. 8 the Board on Geographic Names (BGN) had voted on final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features which used the word "squaw."

The list includes 13 geographic features in New Mexico, other peaks, valleys, canyons, streams and reservoirs, located in Sierra, Socorro, Grant, Chaves, Sandoval, San Juan, Catron and Otero counties in addition to the peak in Doña Ana County.

In Otero County, a reservoir previously named Squaw Tank is now Lone Butte Tank. In San Juan County, Squaw Spring became Tuurkava Paachihpi Spring.

Bar Mountain is located just south of the Dripping Springs Natural Area east of Las Cruces in the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

The word "squaw" is a derogatory term that is used to refer to Indigenous women. Last fall, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous woman to lead a Cabinet agency and a former New Mexico congresswoman, formally labeled the term a slur and directed the federal government to rid the word from geographic features on federal lands.

The slur is generally thought to have been derived from the Algonquin language, with an originally neutral meaning that became demeaning and misogynistic as white settlers continued to use it. Even before Haaland's actions last year, places around the country which bore the term have changed or considered changing it.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Haaland in a news release. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

The list of new names and a map of their locations is available on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

However, an effort to rename a street in Las Cruces which still uses Bar Mountain's old, offensive name has failed to come to fruition since too many property owners on the street oppose any change . Haaland's actions are only at the federal level and do not affect the City of Las Cruces.

On Thursday, a city spokesperson said there had been no new developments in the effort to rename that roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmyQ7_0hrRF3IL00

The Interior Department said its task force received more than 1,000 recommendations for new names during a public comment period and another several hundred through nation-to-nation consultation with 70 Tribal governments. Several complicating factors were weighed by the renaming task force, the DOI said, including evaluating multiple public or Tribal recommendations for the same feature; features that crossed Tribal, federal and state jurisdictions; inconsistent spellings of some Native language names; and "reconciling diverse opinions from various proponents."

The Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force included representatives from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, National Park Service, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, and the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service.

While the new names are immediately effective, the DOI said the public, a Tribe or other interested party can still suggest a new name through the normal BGN process if they feel a new one is not appropriate, though the usual review process will apply.

Haaland has also created a federal advisory committee to evaluate and recommend changes to other derogatory federal geographic names. The Interior Department said Thursday it would announce an update on that committee's status in the coming weeks.

Others are reading:

Michael McDevitt is a city and county government reporter for the Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-202-3205, mmcdevitt@lcsun-news.com or @MikeMcDTweets on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Interior Department renames southern New Mexico peak which previously bore Indigenous slur

Comments / 70

Ronald Gallegos
3d ago

please work on real problems no changing history names, i am a real New Mexican 5 generation please use your time wisely to solving real problems not making people fight.

Reply(1)
24
John Donovan
3d ago

how about the Interior Dept reimburse New Mexico residents for the wild fires THAT THEY SET which destroyed people's homes and businesses.

Reply(2)
14
MDC
3d ago

One of the trademarks of the American Marxist movement is to erase history, in effect renaming it something else, instead of retaining the historical construct, and showing that our previous generations were not without flaw or sin. The Marxist will never understand that utopia is not for this world, and that seeking improvement is possible, but perfection isn’t. The American Marxist isn’t interested in opportunity but only equality of result.

Reply(5)
11
Related
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
San Juan County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
San Juan County, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
City
Socorro, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
The Atlantic

The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Department#Politics State#Indigenous#Native American#The U S Department#Otero#Squaw Tank#Tuurkava Paachihpi Spring#Cabinet
CBS Denver

US changes names of places with racist term for Native women

The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
MAINE STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Colorado River would need years of 'biblical' precipitation to be restored. The Gaggle plumbs Arizona's water crisis

The news reports are morbid. Bodies are being discovered in the newly visible muck of Lake Mead. But perhaps the most terrifying reality about the water situation involving the Colorado River is not the past; it’s the future for all of us. The water is drying up.  In early August, the U.S. Interior Department announced a water shortage that will trigger cuts in the water supply in Arizona and other parts of the Southwest. A United Nations environmental...
ARIZONA STATE
The Trace

Dealers Are Already Skirting Biden’s Ghost Gun Rule

Ghost gun dealers have already found ways around the Biden Administration’s effort to curb the sale of homemade, untraceable firearms. A rule that went into effect on August 24 requires sellers to serialize “ready to build” ghost gun kits and conduct background checks on prospective buyers. As The Trace and CBS News reported, the impending regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives prompted a fire sale of kits from dealers looking to offload their inventories. Now that the rule is in effect, sellers are simply offering ghost gun parts for sale individually.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Anita Durairaj

This spot allows you to be in 4 different U.S. states at once

Four Corners MonumentCredit: Simon Reinhardt; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the Southwestern United States, there is a point shared by four states - Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. This point is in the Four Corners region and a monument called the Four Corners Monument marks the quadripoint of all four states. The Four Corners Monument also marks the boundary between the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.
COLORADO STATE
Source New Mexico

Election deniers rally behind an unrepentant Couy Griffin

The far right is rallying behind former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin following his court-ordered removal from his commission seat last week. Griffin remained unrepentant, telling a far-right radio host that the judge who ordered him off the board had no authority to do so, and suggesting that shadowy forces barred him from office in order to further supposed election fraud in the state.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
nativenewsonline.net

DOI Removes Native American Slur from 650 Locations Across the Country

WASHINGTON — Federal officials have renamed nearly 650 sites across the country as part of an initiative to remove the ethnic slur “sq__” from federal lands. The Department of the Interior said the Board on Geographic Names (BGN) voted on the replacement names for the geographic features featuring the offensive word. The final vote completed the last step in the historic efforts to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.
U.S. POLITICS
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy