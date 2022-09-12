Mine is over a hundred bucks higher every month, it only went down $28 no one is home now with kids gone in school makes no sense
They just keep raising the rates.. When no changes to the routine and yet your bill jumps up 80 to 100 per month is right down crazy. Our economy is going to hell and they are helping it. Start buying candles for light and charcoal to cook!!! Stock Up...
this is pure bullcrap. war in ukraine. .. really ???everyone knows global warming is 90 percent Al Gore crap, and it has been proven by the fact that obama bought a house on the atlantic coast.... rising sea levels.they get their natural gas from gas wells here in America. cost have gone up 15 percent. NOT 200 PERCENT like our electric bills !
