Lakeland, FL

Rose Ivey
4d ago

Mine is over a hundred bucks higher every month, it only went down $28 no one is home now with kids gone in school makes no sense

Gail barnes
4d ago

They just keep raising the rates.. When no changes to the routine and yet your bill jumps up 80 to 100 per month is right down crazy. Our economy is going to hell and they are helping it. Start buying candles for light and charcoal to cook!!! Stock Up...

Jerry Simsik
4d ago

this is pure bullcrap. war in ukraine. .. really ???everyone knows global warming is 90 percent Al Gore crap, and it has been proven by the fact that obama bought a house on the atlantic coast.... rising sea levels.they get their natural gas from gas wells here in America. cost have gone up 15 percent. NOT 200 PERCENT like our electric bills !

stpetecatalyst.com

Potential rate increase ahead for Duke Energy customers

Pinellas County’s electric provider recently announced that it plans to pass soaring fuel costs to customers beginning in January 2023. In the Sept. 2 announcement, St. Petersburg-based Duke Energy Florida said it would seek approval from the Public Service Commission (PSC) for a double-digit rate increase. Tampa Electric (TECO) proposed a similar hike for its customers. Duke Florida serves 35 counties and nearly 2 million customers throughout the state, and roughly a quarter, or about 500,000, reside in Pinellas.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Proposed land use change sparks debate

The Pasco County Planning Commission has rejected an argument that the county should preserve two lots along Ridge Road for industrial use, rather than allowing them to be converted for commercial development. The county’s planning staff had recommended denial of the proposed land use change, but the planning board dismissed...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'It's insane': Leesburg residents concerned by $700 and $800 electric bills

LEESBURG, Fla. - Homeowners and residents in Leesburg are concerned about increasing electric bills. Some homeowners said their electric bills have increased to more than $700 or $800 a month. "It’s insane. It’s unaffordable. They need to help us all, it’s too much," said Carrie-Ann Waddell. She said her latest...
LEESBURG, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco adopts new rules for car dealerships

Pasco County has adopted new regulations relating to motor vehicle dealerships. The new ordinance addresses concerns expressed by the Pasco County Commission about the overstocking of cars on-site, posing potential safety hazards and making it difficult for consumers to access sites. The new regulations address general standards for sites approved...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Tampa Bay residents could soon see an increase in their electric bills

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents in the Tampa Bay Area could soon be paying more for their electric bill if electric companies have their way. Local electric companies are asking the public service commission to approve higher rates, something residents could see as soon as next January. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘

The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Orlando International Airport Issues a Ground Stop Due to Storms

When it’s hurricane season in Florida, you may find your vacation affected in ways you didn’t expect. In the late spring, summer, and early fall, it rains frequently in Central Florida, which means that your favorite theme park rides may be closed down midday. You’ll also need to pack differently — ponchos are your new best friend. But the one thing you might not be able to prepare for is delays at the airport!
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: A Humane Path Forward for Polk County

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City dentist to leave practice

Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
PLANT CITY, FL
Bay News 9

New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland

Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
LAKELAND, FL
