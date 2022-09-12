Woman Found Dead In Seffner Trailer, Deputies Seeking Man Wanted On Warrant

Hector Godoy, 26

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located the body of an adult victim at a trailer home in the Seffner area.

HCSO detectives responded to the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue and discovered the body of a female victim with upper body trauma.

“At this time, HCSO is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death,” said HCSO in a statement.

“We are saddened by this tragic loss of life,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to solve the details surrounding this violent death, and bring closure to this victim’s loved ones.”

Detectives are currently working to locate Hector Godoy, 26, who lives in the home.

Godoy is currently wanted on an active warrant for VOP Reckless Driving.

If you have any information or locate Godoy, please contact HCSO immediately at (813)247-8200.

