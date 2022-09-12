ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

La Vergne man arrested for soliciting, inappropriately messaging a child

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A La Vergne man was arrested Tuesday for solicitating and inappropriately messaging a minor. In July, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) received information from the Walton County, Florida Sherriff's Department, related to an online solicitation operation dubbed “Operation Wolves Blanket,” according to TBI.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro city employee arrested on sealed indictment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students in August was arrested Thursday. We don’t know what charges Ellen Drake faces, but we’re working to figure that out. The charges are under a sealed indictment. Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report said on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Teen charged with threatening mass violence to Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A teen arrested Thursday morning is accused of creating threats on social media against his Nashville high school. Metro Police arrested the 17-year-old Stratford High School student at his home. They say he made threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday. Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student, who admitted to making the posts.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Mount Juliet, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Cars
WSMV

Four men accused of burglarizing Forrest Hills home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested four men Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing over $200,000 in jewelry and cash. MNPD said the four suspects are believed to be from Chile and refused to be interviewed by officers. The identities they...
FOREST HILLS, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County Wreck

A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Police: One injured after shooting on Briley Parkway near BNA airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is injured after a shooting on Briley Parkway near Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday night, police report. Metro Police dispatch said the gunshot wound victim was transported to the hospital, and there is no status on their condition at this time. There is...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Law Enforcement Officers
WSMV

Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police asking for help in identifying subjects after theft at Walmart

SMYRNA, TN – Authorities in Smyrna are trying to locate three subjects who may be tied to a theft that occurred last month at Walmart on Enon Springs Road. According to police, several thousand dollars worth of electronics were stolen from the Smyrna retailer on August 22nd. While investigating the theft, Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from the store and shared the images with the media in hopes of locating or identifying the individual(s) involved in the case (see images above this news story). After the theft, officials report the culprits left the area in a silver and red vehicle, unknown make and model.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Local family still searching for son’s killer six years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping you can help them find out who killed their son six years ago. Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 and detectives still do not know who pulled the trigger or why. Ryan’s parents have been suffering ever since, leading...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy