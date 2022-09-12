Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Metro Police arrest three suspects on kidnapping and robbery charges, recover five guns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A joint operation with detectives led to the arrest of three men wanted on outstanding aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges, and the recovery of five guns on Tuesday night. Metro Police said the victim of the crime reported to police on Sept. 5 that Ceepon...
fox17.com
La Vergne man arrested for soliciting, inappropriately messaging a child
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A La Vergne man was arrested Tuesday for solicitating and inappropriately messaging a minor. In July, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) received information from the Walton County, Florida Sherriff's Department, related to an online solicitation operation dubbed “Operation Wolves Blanket,” according to TBI.
WSMV
Murfreesboro city employee arrested on sealed indictment
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students in August was arrested Thursday. We don’t know what charges Ellen Drake faces, but we’re working to figure that out. The charges are under a sealed indictment. Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report said on...
fox17.com
Teen charged with threatening mass violence to Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A teen arrested Thursday morning is accused of creating threats on social media against his Nashville high school. Metro Police arrested the 17-year-old Stratford High School student at his home. They say he made threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday. Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student, who admitted to making the posts.
Suspect captured after driving over Westmoreland police officer’s foot during officer’s first day on the job
A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job.
WSMV
Four men accused of burglarizing Forrest Hills home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested four men Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing over $200,000 in jewelry and cash. MNPD said the four suspects are believed to be from Chile and refused to be interviewed by officers. The identities they...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Wreck
A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
fox17.com
Police: One injured after shooting on Briley Parkway near BNA airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is injured after a shooting on Briley Parkway near Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday night, police report. Metro Police dispatch said the gunshot wound victim was transported to the hospital, and there is no status on their condition at this time. There is...
15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of Nashville teen
Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville.
WSMV
Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from Metro police
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.
17-year-old arrested for online threats against Stratford High School
Metro Nashville Police say a 17-year-old made multiple threats on the social media app Instagram Wednesday, prompting an investigation from law enforcement.
Man convicted of shooting brother arrested again in Nashville
A man convicted of shooting his brother in Cheatham County in 2013 is back behind bars Tuesday.
14-Year-Old Student Charged For Shooting Threat Against Nashville School
A second student was arrested for a similar threat against another Nashville school.
Multi-state pursuit ends in arrest of juvenile
It started as an investigation into a stolen car, but it ended dramatically with a multi-state agency pursuit, according to Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan.
Authorities identify body found in Dickson City Lake
Police in Dickson have identified the man found dead in City Lake Wednesday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police asking for help in identifying subjects after theft at Walmart
SMYRNA, TN – Authorities in Smyrna are trying to locate three subjects who may be tied to a theft that occurred last month at Walmart on Enon Springs Road. According to police, several thousand dollars worth of electronics were stolen from the Smyrna retailer on August 22nd. While investigating the theft, Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from the store and shared the images with the media in hopes of locating or identifying the individual(s) involved in the case (see images above this news story). After the theft, officials report the culprits left the area in a silver and red vehicle, unknown make and model.
Do orders of protection work? 2 men still get hands on weapons
Investigations are underway in Franklin County and Clarksville where orders of protection didn't stop two men from getting their hands on weapons.
Woman pulls gun in East Nashville knowing officers watched, police say
A woman is charged after metro police say she pulled a gun and threatened someone right in front of a police officer.
WSMV
Local family still searching for son’s killer six years later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping you can help them find out who killed their son six years ago. Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 and detectives still do not know who pulled the trigger or why. Ryan’s parents have been suffering ever since, leading...
