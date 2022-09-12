Read full article on original website
Related
BYU Newsnet
50 wins later — looking back at Kalani Sitake’s best victories at BYU thus far
With a dramatic double overtime win over Baylor this past week, head coach Kalani Sitake earned his 50th career victory at the helm of BYU’s football program. Sitake accomplished the feat in his seventh season at BYU and after 79 games. In comparison, the legendary LaVell Edwards — whose name now dons BYU’s stadum after winning 257 games — reached his 50th dub after 77 tries.
BYU Newsnet
No. 12 BYU football ready for “a different beast” in No. 25 Oregon
As enjoyable as last week’s 26-20 upset over Baylor was, BYU football is ready to put it in the past. “You can’t sit on your wins for too long,” linebacker Ben Bywater said. “We’ll enjoy it for 24 hours, but then we’re right back to the drawing board Monday morning. It was a huge win, and it will be a memory for me and Cougar Nation for a long time, but it’s about Oregon this week.”
BYU Newsnet
BYU’s blue-collar brigade: the heart and soul of campus
Within every white-collar institution, a blue-collar army keeps everything running – quite literally. The term ‘blue-collar’ was coined in the 1920s and once referred to workers who wore darker clothing to hide dirt. Often stigmatized and connotative of less desirable jobs, the meaning of the term has changed drastically since its inception over 100 years ago. Society relies heavily on the unique skill sets of blue-collar workers nowadays, more than people may realize. BYU is one of those places.
BYU Newsnet
‘Hug me, bring it in’ — inside BYU football’s viral postgame embrace
The BYU faithful had more than one reason to celebrate this weekend. After a nail-biting finish against Baylor, hearts across the country were touched as the ESPN cameras spotted Jaren Hall and Jake Oldroyd embracing each other. After missing two field goal attempts — one during the closing seconds of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Newsnet
BYU students learn to find balance for fall 2022 semester
BYU students and faculty shared how it is possible to find a balance between work, school and relationships, especially at the start of a new semester. BYU Student Employment Manager Marden Clark shared his thoughts on managing his time with a busy schedule and full-time job. “There’s no such thing...
BYU Newsnet
Provo women speak up about running safety
Female BYU student runners speak up about safety in light of the kidnapping and death of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher who was abducted on her early-morning run in Tennessee earlier in September. According to the annual National Women’s Running Survey, 47% out of 3780 surveyed women said they had...
BYU Newsnet
President Oaks encourages BYU to embrace uniqueness
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First presidency of the Church invited students at BYU to embrace uniqueness during his devotional address on Sept. 13. President Oaks invited students at BYU to “dare to be different,” using their knowledge and light as disciples of Christ to stand out from the world, in both secular and spiritual settings.
BYU Newsnet
Campus vending machines become fully stocked after two years of labor shortages
After nearly two years of labor shortages and supply chain issues left many campus vending machines vacant, their shelves are becoming well-stocked once again. According to BYU Vending employee Sam Larsen, when the COVID-19 pandemic emptied campus in March 2020, BYU Vending services found it difficult to hire enough workers to maintain vending machines on campus and in the MTC.
Comments / 0