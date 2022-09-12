As enjoyable as last week’s 26-20 upset over Baylor was, BYU football is ready to put it in the past. “You can’t sit on your wins for too long,” linebacker Ben Bywater said. “We’ll enjoy it for 24 hours, but then we’re right back to the drawing board Monday morning. It was a huge win, and it will be a memory for me and Cougar Nation for a long time, but it’s about Oregon this week.”

PROVO, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO