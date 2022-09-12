ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell father remains in the ICU for a second night Thursday after being found unconscious and badly beaten along a trail at Roswell Area Park. Matthew Donald is an avid hiker. Despite being a new father, the 40-year-old still finds time in the morning and in the evening to get his 20,000 steps in each day. So, it wasn't unusual he was at the park on Tuesday evening. His father, Dean Donald, says his son has been known to wear through a good pair of shoes quickly.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO