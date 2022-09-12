ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police during domestic dispute, GBI says

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Cobb County Police Department officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man who "lunged" toward officers with a knife on Wednesday night. The GBI said 22-year-old Anton Washington picked up a knife from the floor and moved toward officers responding to his...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with murdering mother in her Forsyth County home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Lawrenceville man is in custody charged with murdering his 61-year-old mother at her home, deputies say. Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say the investigation began around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 when deputies responded to a medical call at a home near Frank Boyd Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Puppies stolen during break-in at DeKalb County animal shelter, employees say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a brazen break-in and burglary at a DeKalb County animal shelter early Friday morning. Employees at PAWS Atlanta, which is located on the 5200 block of Covington Highway, say the shelter has been dealing with many animals abandoned at the location at night, so they've been monitoring their security cameras.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New father found beaten along Roswell trail remains in ICU

ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell father remains in the ICU for a second night Thursday after being found unconscious and badly beaten along a trail at Roswell Area Park. Matthew Donald is an avid hiker. Despite being a new father, the 40-year-old still finds time in the morning and in the evening to get his 20,000 steps in each day. So, it wasn't unusual he was at the park on Tuesday evening. His father, Dean Donald, says his son has been known to wear through a good pair of shoes quickly.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect confesses to shooting 20-year-old to death in Conyers, deputies say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a 44-year-old suspect admitted to shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Conyers neighborhood. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Zaire Watson in for questioning before charging him with felony murder. Deputies found Fernando Soloman on Tall Oaks Drive with...
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 DeKalb County high school employees injured during fight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School administrators say two employees were injured breaking up a fight at a DeKalb County high school. It happened Tuesday morning at Towers High School. School officials say several students were involved in that fight. "Administrators, staff, and DCSD Public Safety at the school moved swiftly...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Wanted suspect leaves drugs, gun while running from traffic stop

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police officers have arrested a wanted man they say left behind drugs and a gun while trying to get away from a traffic stop near a local high school. Officials with the Dunwoody Police Department say the investigation began on Aug. 23 when officers were near Dunwoody High School responding to multiple traffic complaints.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement

ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
ATLANTA, GA

