fox5atlanta.com
Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police during domestic dispute, GBI says
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Cobb County Police Department officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man who "lunged" toward officers with a knife on Wednesday night. The GBI said 22-year-old Anton Washington picked up a knife from the floor and moved toward officers responding to his...
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth Copunty last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with murdering mother in her Forsyth County home
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Lawrenceville man is in custody charged with murdering his 61-year-old mother at her home, deputies say. Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say the investigation began around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 when deputies responded to a medical call at a home near Frank Boyd Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Puppies stolen during break-in at DeKalb County animal shelter, employees say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a brazen break-in and burglary at a DeKalb County animal shelter early Friday morning. Employees at PAWS Atlanta, which is located on the 5200 block of Covington Highway, say the shelter has been dealing with many animals abandoned at the location at night, so they've been monitoring their security cameras.
fox5atlanta.com
New father found beaten along Roswell trail remains in ICU
ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell father remains in the ICU for a second night Thursday after being found unconscious and badly beaten along a trail at Roswell Area Park. Matthew Donald is an avid hiker. Despite being a new father, the 40-year-old still finds time in the morning and in the evening to get his 20,000 steps in each day. So, it wasn't unusual he was at the park on Tuesday evening. His father, Dean Donald, says his son has been known to wear through a good pair of shoes quickly.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Kaylee Jones: Parents of missing teen plan weekend vigil for their daughter
CARROLLTON, Ga. - There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to safely finding a missing teen with autism. The parents of Kaylee Jones this weekend plan to hold a vigil as they desperately look for clues on where she may be. Kaylee disappeared back in June from her...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect confesses to shooting 20-year-old to death in Conyers, deputies say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a 44-year-old suspect admitted to shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Conyers neighborhood. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Zaire Watson in for questioning before charging him with felony murder. Deputies found Fernando Soloman on Tall Oaks Drive with...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Burglar targeted multiple Haralson County stores in 1 night
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Haralson County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in one night throughout the county. Officials say at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 10, deputies were sent to an alarm call at the Terry's Stop convenience store on Mormon Church Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Veteran police officer training to be Georgia State Patrol trooper dies during workout
ROME, Ga - Cadet Patrick Dupree's family says his goal was to be a Georgia State Patrol trooper and eventually work in the aviation unit. He was well on his way to achieving that goal when he died. Shanna Dupree says her husband, Patrick, was a walking angel on earth.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale. DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive. When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor...
fox5atlanta.com
Theft ring targeting The Home Depot stores nationally, busted in Coweta County, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - Coweta County authorities have busted a suspected theft ring targeting Home Depot stores nationwide. Deputies say they seized two minivans full of large plastic storage bins. Those bins were stolen from The Home Depot store in Newnan, investigators say. Inside, the bins were packed with stolen tools and batteries. Forty-seven items were seized totaling more than $9,000 in store merchandise.
fox5atlanta.com
State to provide $130 million for more Grady Hospital beds to fill void left by Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced a package Thursday to provide $130 million for more beds in Grady Memorial Hospital in response to Wellstar Health Systems' decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. If Atlanta Medical Center closes, Grady Hospital will be the only level one trauma center in the city.
fox5atlanta.com
3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say
JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
fox5atlanta.com
2 DeKalb County high school employees injured during fight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School administrators say two employees were injured breaking up a fight at a DeKalb County high school. It happened Tuesday morning at Towers High School. School officials say several students were involved in that fight. "Administrators, staff, and DCSD Public Safety at the school moved swiftly...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
fox5atlanta.com
Man leads Coweta County deputies on high-speed chase through dark, rural roads
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after investigators say dash cam video shows him leading Coweta County deputies on a late-night, high-speed chase through dark, rural roadways. Coweta County deputies say Jeremy Rosser refused to pull over after they tried to stop him for a broken headlight. "Speeds...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Wanted suspect leaves drugs, gun while running from traffic stop
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police officers have arrested a wanted man they say left behind drugs and a gun while trying to get away from a traffic stop near a local high school. Officials with the Dunwoody Police Department say the investigation began on Aug. 23 when officers were near Dunwoody High School responding to multiple traffic complaints.
fox5atlanta.com
Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement
ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
