Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Michael Irvin blasts Stephen A Smith for suggesting Dallas Cowboys approach forgotten man Colin Kaepernick
MICHAEL IRVIN isn't entertaining suggestions that the Dallas Cowboys contact Colin Kaepernick. On Sunday, the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott for four to six weeks, according to Tom Pelissero, after he suffered a fractured thumb during Sunday's 19-3 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Naturally the quarterback...
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Look: Erin Andrews Reveals What Tom Brady Smells Like
While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was asked about Tom Brady eventually joining the network. Andrews doesn't currently have any advice to share for Brady. She did, however, say that he always smells fantastic. "I don't feel like Tom Brady needs advice on...
Tom Brady hints at retirement as Gisele Bündchen says she has 'concerns' about him playing
Tom Brady remarked on his latest podcast appearance that he is "close to the end" of his NFL career as he continued to hint at his retirement.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight
After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Outfit Photos
Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, has assembled a large following on social media. At the moment, she has 5.2 million followers on Instagram. Culpo's latest Instagram post features her in a pink outfit. The caption for the post says, "Concrete jungle Day 1." This...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Dak Prescott Decision
When Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, initial reports had the Dallas Cowboys quarterback expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. However, Jerry Jones hopes Prescott will return sooner. The Cowboys owner revealed a surprising decision during Tuesday morning's radio appearance on 105.3...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Dak Prescott at Practice, Michael Gallup in Pads: Cowboys Notebook
In the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys are cognizant that it will take a team effort to weather the storm of his absence. And so it was back to work here at The...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
