ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Reveals What Tom Brady Smells Like

While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was asked about Tom Brady eventually joining the network. Andrews doesn't currently have any advice to share for Brady. She did, however, say that he always smells fantastic. "I don't feel like Tom Brady needs advice on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Dak Prescott Decision

When Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, initial reports had the Dallas Cowboys quarterback expected to miss six-to-eight weeks. However, Jerry Jones hopes Prescott will return sooner. The Cowboys owner revealed a surprising decision during Tuesday morning's radio appearance on 105.3...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
