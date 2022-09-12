Read full article on original website
Hot and dry for last full week of summer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with little to no rain chance for the next week. Our last chance for rain is dwindling down this evening with a few scattered showers pushing across the South Plains. All activity will dissipate after sunset with skies clearing overnight. Temperatures will be on the warmer side overnight with lows in the mid 60s.
Few storms, then sun and heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few storms and showers will dot the area through this evening. Drier and hotter weather, however, is on the way. Today a few showers are possible through about mid-morning. There is a slight chance of rain, though measurable rain at your location is unlikely. Isolated...
At’l Do Farms Corn Maize using a different crop this season because of drought
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When you’re trying to find your way out of the At’l Do Farms Corn Maize this season, you may be surprised to see it’s not corn at all. “We chose to not plant corn for the maze for the first year,” manager of At’l Do Farms, Savannah Lewis, said. “We decided to plant a multi-species cover crop because it requires less water. Corn is actually very water intensive as a crop.”
‘Memories are priceless:’ Joyland owners create 50 years of smiles before saying goodbye
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners announced Monday that if they can’t find a buyer by the end of the month, the Lubbock amusement park is going to auction. Over the past half-century, the park has become a staple of fun and entertainment for families across the South Plains. Owner David Dean strolled through the park, reflecting on the countless memories throughout the last 50 years.
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, September 15. Dell City 1 - Dawson 0 (forfeit)
Flower Turbines Inc., makes Lubbock home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flower Turbines Inc. is a small vertical axis wind turbine company. They held a grand opening of their Lubbock location Monday, which will also be the headquarters for all of their North America locations. Lubbock, however, is the first location in North America. CEO and Founder...
South Plains Fair implementing clear bag policy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Fair will implement a new clear bag policy for its 2022 season. All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or a small clutch and are subject to search, according to its website. Medical items and plastic zip top bags are also allowed. The...
Tesla postpones Lubbock show
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Select-a-seat Lubbock has posted some unfortunate news for Tesla fans, the Lubbock performance has been postponed to a later date due to Jeff Keith being put on vocal rest, according to a post published on their Facebook page. They note refunds will be accepted and original...
Free help if coping with a loss or counseling the bereaved
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We know from the Sleep Foundation that more than 800,000 Americans lose their spouse or partner every year and the problems that come with grief can be crippling. If you or someone you know is suffering from grief, Dr. Alan Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock next...
Thursday morning top stories: Ambulance involved in crash at 114th & Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Man arrested accused of failing to report a fight that led to a victim’s death. President Biden says a tentative labor deal has been reached to avoid a railroad workers strike. The agreement will prevent a disruption in freight deliveries including food,...
Tuesday morning top stories: Joyland closed, up for sale
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The final vote today will be for the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year starting in October. The hearing starts at 2:00 this afternoon at Citizens Tower. Details here: Council to host hearing on proposed budget, tax rate. City of...
LPD 911 Dispatcher retires after 34 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be Lillie Hearn’s last day working for the city of Lubbock. She has been a Lubbock Public Safety Dispatcher for over three decades. When she graduated, she was ready to leave the city of Plainview and start working in Lubbock. The first job opportunity she was offered with the police department was a public safety dispatcher position. She did not expect to stay that long when she first got the job.
City of Lubbock to start issuing fines for cut gas lines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City Council has implemented a new ordinance that will allow the issuance of fines to contractors who cut through underground gas lines. Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says 35 out of the 78 strikes so far this year were due to contractor error. During his presentation to the council this afternoon, he said it costs $3500 just to send a fire engine crew to a gas leak, and that doesn’t even include additional costs for however long it continues to leak.
Wednesday morning top stories: 21 displaced after West Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council gave final approval to the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year starting in October. The average tax payment is expected to stay the same. Watch here: Council votes for no-new-revenue rate. Queen Elizabeth to lie in...
Lubbock Code Enforcement seeing more weed violations following heavy rains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With some late and heavy rainfall across the region, Lubbock Code enforcers say weed violation cases have grown quickly. The Code Enforcement Department is cracking down on violations, and working to contain its own overgrowth. “It has been different because earlier in the year it was...
City of Lubbock to conduct code checks in University Pines
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the University Pines neighborhood on Sept 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by:. 82nd Street. University Avenue. 98th Street. Indiana Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD received a call for a five-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 just after 6 p.m. According to LPD, one vehicle was parked safely on the side of the road while the driver changed a tire. A second driver slammed on their brakes to avoid clipping that vehicle causing a third the rear-end it. A chain reaction continued from there as three other vehicles bent fenders and held up traffic.
Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is diverting traffic off S Loop 289 after a rollover Tuesday morning. Police responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. near S Loop 289 and Slide Road. A witness at the scene stated both eastbound and westbound lanes of the Loop...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about 3 and a half months. Staff says she is always the life of the party. She loves everyone she meets...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday evening. 66-year-old Robert Holder suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of 110th Street. The call came in around 5 p.m. Lubbock police determined the shooting was accidental.
