ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Community does burpees with Fresno Fire to honor first responders lost on 9/11

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076KAN_0hrRDOfv00

Fresno Fire broke a sweat in honor of the 343 first responders who were lost in the terrorist attacks.

The tradition started in 2002, the year after the attacks with just two people and continued to grow from there.

On Sunday, dozens of people took part, doing 343 burpees.

"The reason we contiunue to do it is because people are starting to forget, and I think it's our job and our responsibility as indiivuals who have experienced it, who have lost brothers and sisters, to continue to do something that they'll never be able to do again," says Fresno Fire Capt. Joella Garcia.

Next year, they hope to have 343 participants and at least one participant from every local first responder agency.

Comments / 1

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

San Joaquin Valley Black Expo returns to Fresno

Fresno, Calif. (KGPE)–This morning organizers of the 2nd annual San Joaquin Valley Black Expo dropped in to share details about this weekend’s event. The event will be held Sept 16-18th at Fresno State’s Craig School of Business and at the Campus Pointe center.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#First Responders#Fresno Fire
ABC30 Fresno

Fire at Dos Palos High School, reports of multiple classrooms burned

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at Dos Palos High School. The campus is located on Blossom Street at Lucern Avenue. Fire officials have confirmed that they first responded to a fire in classroom 300 around 6 am, but those flames have since spread to other classrooms on the campus.
DOS PALOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.   Police say “they hope this […]
MADERA, CA
thesangerscene.com

Climate change in the Central Valley

By Anahi Jaramillo Last week the State of California experienced a heat wave that was felt from Southern California all the way up to Northern California. Cities like Fresno and Sacramento reached all time highs of temperatures, breaking records either set in the 80s or like Fresno, in the recent 2017. The heat not only…
SANGER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Classes canceled following fire at Dos Palos High School

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Classes have been canceled for the remained of the week after a fire broke out at Dos Palos High School. The Merced County Fire Department responded to the high school around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for an industrial fire. When crews arrived they say...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Disabled Daughter Left Inside Bus During Extreme Heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A valley family is now demanding answers and wanting action. According to Joyce Henry, her daughter who is developmentally disabled and relies on a wheelchair was left behind on a bus in triple-digit heat. 47-year-old Charmaine Tyler attends a day program at Central Valley Training...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

How is Fresno preparing for gun incidents on campus?

There have been more than 430 mass shootings in the country this year. Twenty-seven of those shootings took place on a school campus, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Most recently, a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 left 19 children and two adults dead, one of the deadliest shootings to have taken place on a school campus.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy