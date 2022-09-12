ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'We pray for them': Baltimore church aims to end violence with gun buyback event

By Ashley McDowell
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Ending gun violence one gun at a time, that's the mission of First and Franklin Presbyterian Church in Baltimore.

The names and ages of people lost to gun violence this past week are read by members of the church every week.

It’s part of the service at First and Franklin Presbyterian Church in Baltimore.

"We have, every Sunday, a remembrance of the people that we understand have been killed by gun gun violence in the preceding week,” said Reverend Christian Iosso, First and Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Rev. Iosso says sometimes the list is long sometimes short, but even a short list is too long.

"We pray for them, we pray for the perpetrators, we pray for the survivors of these acts of gun violence,” said Rev. Iosso.

Death from gun violence happens all too often in the city.

Rev. Iosso says they are looking to reduce gun violence with a gun buyback.

"We are preparing for the gun buyback next Saturday where we will be receiving guns from people we will be giving them gift certificates in gratitude," said Rev. Iosso.

It's called “Guns to Gardens,” a project part of the national campaign aimed at reducing the number of guns in households and in communities.

Where September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can drop off unwanted guns at First and Franklin Presbyterian Church.

The guns will then be taken apart and melted into garden tools.

"We will be with a chop saw chopping up the guns and then we will meet with a blacksmith later on and have them made into implements that we will give to community gardens here in Baltimore" says Rev. Iosso.

He says getting rid of guns that are just lying around is one step in providing a safer home.

"Even unnecessary guns can be misused and if one is depressed or if there is domestic violence, we want those guns out of the house if not off the streets," said Rev. Iosso.

Gun owners who give an operable gun for dismantling will receive a gift card.

The value will depend on the gun that is donated ranging from $100-$250.

Police will be assisting with the gun buyback but no names will be taken down.

Every donor will remain anonymous.

Dave Owen
4d ago

Folks need to WAKE UP It is past the time to PRAY to try and stop the shootings. Time to demand that shooters get locked up

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

