SACRAMENTO – Detectives say they are now investigating the death of a man at a Sacramento hotel as a homicide. Sacramento police say the man was found dead at the 200 block of Bannon Street hotel late Wednesday morning. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, officers say. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. The area has been combed for evidence and any possible witnesses, police say. No suspect information has been released and exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO