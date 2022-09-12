Read full article on original website
Niles MB
4d ago
back in 2006 when we first moved here, i was sooo happy and proud of our Galleria mall - its clean, quiet, peaceful where you can walk, sit, relax and enjoy... now me and my family and even some of friends barely go there anymore... its crowded and lots of people who doesn't know how to wear their pants properly
Reply(1)
7
Related
Man suspected in deadly shooting at Stockton motel
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 51-year-old man on Saturday at a motel in Stockton. At 5:41 p.m. on September 10, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers said they found a 51-year-old man inside of a room who had been shot and was later pronounced dead.
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Galt
GALT, Calif. — A man is behind bars and facing allegations of attempted murder in Galt, police said Thursday. Galt Police Department said the stabbing happened near Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive and found a woman who had multiple stab wounds after they arrived. Police said the suspect...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Roseville Police arrest man suspected of assaulting women in the Sacramento area
The Roseville Police Department announced on its Facebook page that they have arrested a man they believe may have assaulted women in the Sacramento area. They are asking for any victims to contact their local law enforcement agency. On September 1st, investigators from the Roseville Police Department, along with our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
Roseville man believed to have assaulted women in Placer and Sacramento counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man is suspected of conducting a series of violent attacks against women in Roseville and possibly Sacramento County, according to the Roseville Police Department. Richard King, 33 was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Boulevard following a search of a residence by...
Vacaville police looking for man peeking into windows of homes
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man who has been recently caught “acting strangely” and peering into residents’ windows, the Vacaville Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. Detectives are trying to locate the man seen on home security cameras lurking outside residential homes. Video obtained by Vacaville police (above) […]
Sacramento police investigate man found dead at Executive Inn
Officials say they responded to a call about a body found at the 200 block of Bannon Street around 11:30 a.m. Fire and medical arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead with at least one gunshot wound. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the death. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 51-year-old man in Stockton
STOCKTON – A man has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed another man in Stockton.Raymond Gavin, 26, is accused of shooting the 51-year-old man on South Wilson Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Saturday.Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but detectives did announce on Thursday that Gavin had been arrested in connection to the incident. Gavin has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.The name of the man killed has not been released.
Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
Sacramento police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, checkpoint locations are chosen in areas that have a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint is […]
Sacramento Police seize cocaine, meth and cannabis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Departments South Gang Enforcement team seized several pounds of narcotics on Wednesday, according to the police department. Police said that multiple search warrants were carried out that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, cannabis and evidence of narcotics sales. One person […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oops: California cops easily find hit-and-run suspect after crash leaves impressive clue
A recent hit-and-run crash in Northern California left quite an impression. After allegedly rear-ending his Ford F-250 pickup truck on Sept. 6 into a BMW sedan stopped at a red light on Roseville Parkway, the Ford driver fled the scene at a high speed, Roseville police said. The suspect wasn’t...
Lincoln Police record driver going 103 mph on city streets
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department said they recorded a driver travelling 48 mph over the posted speed limit on a city street. The police department said the driver was recorded at speeds of more than 100 mph on a section of McBean Park Drive that has a posted speed limit […]
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot dead at Sacramento hotel
SACRAMENTO – Detectives say they are now investigating the death of a man at a Sacramento hotel as a homicide. Sacramento police say the man was found dead at the 200 block of Bannon Street hotel late Wednesday morning. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, officers say. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. The area has been combed for evidence and any possible witnesses, police say. No suspect information has been released and exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
1 dead in shooting at Natomas sports bar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting at a Natomas sports bar. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue. Police said a man was pronounced dead at...
West Sacramento man arrested in attempted Roseville mugging
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend. Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified […]
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff’s deputies busy in evacuation zones
Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Police Department continues to fill vacancies
Swearing-in ceremonies have become commonplace at the Folsom Police Department in recent weeks. Four new officers have joined the force, along with a dispatch member, who is returning to the department since relocating back to California. The most recent ceremony brought three new faces to the force in a single...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 3