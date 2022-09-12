Community gathers in Clovis to remember lives lost on 9/11

Hundreds gathered together in Clovis Sunday morning to honor and remember those we lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Action News Anchor Margot Kim helped start off the ceremony by singing the national anthem.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from around the Central Valley took part.

There was a special helicopter flyover, audio from the first responders on the day of the attack was played over the loud speakers and a wreath-laying ceremony was held.

Each fire station that participated helped transport a wreath that represented an angency that lost a first responder in the attack.

A Selma fire captain who took part said these memorials are always moving.