Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Heading to IL
Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back discomfort ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12. Lowe was held out of the lineup Monday and for Game 1 of...
CBS Sports
Twins' Dylan Bundy: Pulled after four innings
Bundy did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters. Bundy gave up a run in the second and another in the fourth, but he finished the latter frame holding a 3-2 lead. Manager Rocco Baldelli opted not to let him go out for the fifth, preventing Bundy from qualifying for the win. The veteran hurler had thrown only 60 pitches at the time of his departure, so Baldelli may have simply been avoiding having Bundy go through the order for the third time. This was Bundy's shortest start since Aug. 6.
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Playing time likely to dip
Myers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old started the past seven games at first base and posted a .970 OPS with Brandon Drury (concussion) on the injured list, but Drury was activated Thursday and is back in the lineup. Myers is likely to see more limited action now that the Friars are healthier.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Earns extra-inning win
Holmes (6-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over Boston. He allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings. Holmes entered the game with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and recorded a clean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out for season with broken finger
Ortega suffered a fractured left ring finger during Tuesday's win over the Mets and will miss the rest of the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old singled in his lone plate appearance Tuesday before he suffered the injury on a bunt attempt. Ortega will miss the final few weeks of the season and will finish the campaign with a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 118 games.
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Returns to Triple-A
Fleming was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Fleming allowed just one earned run while covering the final four frames of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, but with him unavailable for at least a couple days the Rays removed him from the roster to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Shane McClanahan.
CBS Sports
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Heading for X-rays on hand
Hoskins exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins with a right hand contusion and will undergo X-rays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Hoskins was hit by a pitch on his right hand during the third inning and stayed in to run the bases, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the results of the X-ray are disclosed.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Steps out of lineup
Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Turner started the past seven games and slashed .259/.355/.630 with three home runs and eight RBI during that stretch. but he'll head to the bench after the Dodgers secured the NL West crown with a win Tuesday. Max Muncy will move to the hot corner Wednesday while Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Astros' Taylor Jones: Booted from 40-man
Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was the 40-man roster casualty after Blake Taylor was activated from the 60-day injured list. Jones, 28, is hitting .263/.370/.456 with 12 home runs in 74 games at Triple-A.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Moving to bullpen
Peterson will be moved to the Mets' bullpen within the next few days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Peterson will head to the bullpen once Max Scherzer (oblique) makes his return to New York's rotation Monday. Peterson has allowed 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings since the beginning of September and could be used in more low-leverage situations out of the bullpen until he's able to regain command over his pitches.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Records extra-inning save
Peralta picked up the save Tuesday against Boston. He allowed no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning. Peralta entered the game up 7-4 with one out and two runners on in the 10th inning. He allowed a single and a sacrifice fly to score both inherited runners but struck out Rafael Devers to end the game and record his fourth save of the season and first since Aug. 23. Peralta has been effective for the Yankees, as he owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 56 innings this season.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Added to big-league roster
Collins was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Collins was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sept. 7, and he will join the big club less than a week later. He primarily plays behind the plate, but with two other catchers on the roster, he could see action at first base and as the designated hitter from time to time.
CBS Sports
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Optioned to Triple-A
Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings in Monday's spot start against the Blue Jays. Josh Fleming is up to take Criswell's spot on the active roster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mets' Mark Canha: Takes seat Thursday
Canha isn't starting Thursday against the Pirates. Canha has hit .269 with a home run, two doubles, five runs and four RBI over his last seven games but will be out of the lineup for the first time since Aug. 25. Tyler Naquin is starting in left field and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Dealing with hand soreness
Alvarez isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers as a precautionary measure because he's dealing with a sore hand, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Manager Dusty Baker didn't sound too concerned about Alvarez's hand injury and said that the 25-year-old will need to manage the issue over the final few weeks of the season. Trey Mancini is starting in left field and batting sixth Wednesday, while Alvarez should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Astros' Blake Taylor: Activated Tuesday
Taylor (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He has been on the shelf since June 3 and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five in five innings through five rehab appearances. Taylor should work in low-to-mid leverage positions down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tyler Naquin: Not part of Tuesday's lineup
Naquin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Naquin went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Monday and is hitting just .157 since Aug. 12, so he will be held out Tuesday despite a righty being on the mound for the opponent. Jeff McNeil will man right field in Naquin's place.
Comments / 1