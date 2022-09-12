EKU football Colonels score historic win

Eastern Kentucky University had a historic victory on the football field this past weekend. EKU defeated Bowling Green 59 to 57 in seven overtimes. The extended competition tied the mark for the second-longest overtime contest in Division One football history. The Colonels also earned their first win over an FBS opponent since 2014. In the seventh overtime, the Eastern defense forced a pass incompletion before EKU Quarterback Parker McKinney found Braedon Sloan who dove into the endzone to set off the celebration. Eastern hosts Charleston Southern in its first home game next Saturday evening.