ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU football Colonels score historic win

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

Eastern Kentucky University had a historic victory on the football field this past weekend. EKU defeated Bowling Green 59 to 57 in seven overtimes. The extended competition tied the mark for the second-longest overtime contest in Division One football history. The Colonels also earned their first win over an FBS opponent since 2014. In the seventh overtime, the Eastern defense forced a pass incompletion before EKU Quarterback Parker McKinney found Braedon Sloan who dove into the endzone to set off the celebration. Eastern hosts Charleston Southern in its first home game next Saturday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Football
Richmond, KY
Sports
City
Richmond, KY
City
Mckinney, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Football
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Richmond, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football History#Colonels#American Football#College Football#Division One#Fbs#Charleston Southern
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
134K+
Followers
13K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy