Cal Fire offers tips for motorists after a vehicle is blamed in Madera County’s Fork Fire

Firefighters in Madera County issued a warning to motorists this weekend on steps to help prevent a car or other vehicle from sparking a wildfire as the Fork Fire grew to more than 800 acres.

The fire, which started Wednesday , was at 819 acres but 85% contained as of a Sunday evening update after erupting near Road 222 and Road 200 in the North Fork area.

Officials reported that fire activity was “minimal and smoldering,” with crews reinforcing control lines and mopping up hot spots.

Officials believe the Fork Fire in Madera County was sparked by a vehicle. It was more than 80 percent contained Sunday. CalFire

Investigators did not provide details, but said vehicles were to blame for starting both the Fork and Power fires, the latter of which started Tuesday near Auberry in Fresno County.

Fire officials said that anyone who sparked a wildfire, even accidentally, could be held responsible for suppression costs and offered prevention tips . The advice included ensuring that tow chains are secure and to never drive in dry grass.

Other advice includes:

▪ Ensure that tires are properly inflated, brakes are in good working condition and vehicles are otherwise well maintained.

▪ Check vehicle gauges frequently

More information can be found at ReadyForWildfire.org

Cal Fire reported that 43 structures have been destroyed in the Fork Fire. There has been one injury.

Residents returning to former evacuation zones are cautioned to be on the lookout for firefighting and utility crews still working in the area.