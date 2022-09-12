ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Cal Fire offers tips for motorists after a vehicle is blamed in Madera County’s Fork Fire

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfyrT_0hrRCa2K00

Firefighters in Madera County issued a warning to motorists this weekend on steps to help prevent a car or other vehicle from sparking a wildfire as the Fork Fire grew to more than 800 acres.

The fire, which started Wednesday , was at 819 acres but 85% contained as of a Sunday evening update after erupting near Road 222 and Road 200 in the North Fork area.

Officials reported that fire activity was “minimal and smoldering,” with crews reinforcing control lines and mopping up hot spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kl7S0_0hrRCa2K00
Officials believe the Fork Fire in Madera County was sparked by a vehicle. It was more than 80 percent contained Sunday. CalFire

Investigators did not provide details, but said vehicles were to blame for starting both the Fork and Power fires, the latter of which started Tuesday near Auberry in Fresno County.

Fire officials said that anyone who sparked a wildfire, even accidentally, could be held responsible for suppression costs and offered prevention tips . The advice included ensuring that tow chains are secure and to never drive in dry grass.

Other advice includes:

▪ Ensure that tires are properly inflated, brakes are in good working condition and vehicles are otherwise well maintained.

▪ Check vehicle gauges frequently

More information can be found at ReadyForWildfire.org

Cal Fire reported that 43 structures have been destroyed in the Fork Fire. There has been one injury.

Residents returning to former evacuation zones are cautioned to be on the lookout for firefighting and utility crews still working in the area.

      Comments / 1

      Related
      KMPH.com

      Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

      MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
      MADERA, CA
      YourCentralValley.com

      Multiple vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Madera

      MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 41 and Avenue 15, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Around 8:16 a.m. CHP Madera officers say they were called to the report of a crash with an ambulance responding. When CHP officers arrived at the scene they located three […]
      MADERA, CA
      RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
      Local
      California Accidents
      Madera County, CA
      Accidents
      City
      North Fork, CA
      Madera County, CA
      Crime & Safety
      County
      Madera County, CA
      City
      Auberry, CA
      Fresno County, CA
      Crime & Safety
      Fresno County, CA
      Accidents
      Fresno County, CA
      Cars
      County
      Fresno County, CA
      Local
      California Crime & Safety
      Local
      California Cars
      KMJ

      Driver Injured When Cement Truck Overturns In Madera County

      MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a cement truck was injured when his truck overturned at Road 16 and Avenue 14 west of Madera. It is still unclear what caused the driver to lose control and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
      MADERA COUNTY, CA
      L.A. Weekly

      Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]

      Pedestrian Crash on Maroa Avenue Left One Fatality. The incident happened on September 10th, at around 1:15 a.m., in near the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue. According to reports, the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian critically injured.
      FRESNO, CA
      crimevoice.com

      Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts

      Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
      TULARE COUNTY, CA
      IN THIS ARTICLE
      #Cal Fire#Hot Spots#Accident#Firefightin
      thesungazette.com

      Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

      VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
      VISALIA, CA
      KION News Channel 5/46

      Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children

      HANFORD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a mother of five is in critical condition along with two of her children after a vehicle crash near Hanford Sunday night. CHP confirms another one of her children died during the crash. Emma Babara Figueroa, 29, originally from Seaside, was driving her gray 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound The post Monterey County native loses two children in vehicle crash, remains in hospital with two other children appeared first on KION546.
      MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
      YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
      NewsBreak
      Public Safety
      NewsBreak
      Accidents
      NewsBreak
      Cars
      ABC30 Fresno

      Fire at Dos Palos High School, reports of multiple classrooms burned

      FRESNO, Calif. -- Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at Dos Palos High School. The campus is located on Blossom Street at Lucern Avenue. Fire officials have confirmed that they first responded to a fire in classroom 300 around 6 am, but those flames have since spread to other classrooms on the campus.
      DOS PALOS, CA
      YourCentralValley.com

      Amtrak San Joaquins through Fresno could be suspended

      FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Amtrak San Joaquins warned riders of a possible indefinite suspension of their service. It comes as the nation’s Class I freight carriers, including Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), are currently in negotiations over salary, benefits, time off, and work practices with their respective employee union […]
      FRESNO, CA
      thesangerscene.com

      Climate change in the Central Valley

      By Anahi Jaramillo Last week the State of California experienced a heat wave that was felt from Southern California all the way up to Northern California. Cities like Fresno and Sacramento reached all time highs of temperatures, breaking records either set in the 80s or like Fresno, in the recent 2017. The heat not only…
      SANGER, CA
      The Fresno Bee

      The Fresno Bee

      Fresno, CA
      9K+
      Followers
      288
      Post
      1M+
      Views
      ABOUT

      The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

       https://www.fresnobee.com/

      Comments / 0

      Community Policy