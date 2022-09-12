General Sessions for 9/6/22

Related
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway
ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. at the Knox and Blount County line. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the City of Alcoa.
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
Today's top headlines from 9/14 featuring: Search for traffic stop suspects, deadly helicopter crash details, details on the Queen funeral. Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts. Updated: 19 hours ago. More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak...
WTVCFOX
Wanted felon captured in Hamilton County after evading Collegedale police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A wanted felon was captured by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after evading a Collegedale police officer and his K9 during a traffic stop, Collegedale police say. On their first day of service, Officer Shell and his canine partner Goose attempted to stop a vehicle in...
Woman arrested after report of armed burglary in Knoxville
A woman is facing multiple charges after a break in occurred on Natchez Avenue according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
SCAM ALERT: McMinn Co. sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone calls demanding payment
In what’s becoming an all-too-common phone scam, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy is warning people about a scam call seeking payment to avoid jail time. The caller claims to be the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Department and explains that by giving them your credit card information you can stay out of jail.
Corryton man charged with attempted first-degree murder
A Knoxville man is charged with attempted murder after police responded to a "domestic matter" according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Two arrested on drug, weapons charges in Scott County
A call for a complaint to Scott County Sheriff's Office led to two people being charged with illegal drug and gun possessions on Carl Perkins Road Monday evening.
Brown slime found inside Blount County restaurant’s ice maker
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were marked down at a breakfast and lunch spot in Blount County. The grade is a 76 at IHOP, the one at 906 Turner Street, in Maryville. That 76 is a passing score. IHOP, 906 Turner St, Maryville — Grade: 76,...
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Teens arrested after reported threats to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee
Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
Knoxville man faces attempted murder charges after shooting
A man has been arrested and charged in Knox County for the attempted second degree murder of his father and one other person.
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
Polk County man dies in dog attack
OLD FORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull. Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand. When...
