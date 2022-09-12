ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Sessions for 9/6/22

Charles Brown Baker, 58, Hickory Grove Road, Tellico Plains, DUI, possession of meth, two traffic violations, reset for 12/6.

Terrina Dannette Bates, 37, County Road 315, Sweetwater, violation of probation, reset for 9/13.

