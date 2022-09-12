Read full article on original website
Port Arthur Police Officer honored with award, certificate after saving life of 6-month-old baby girl
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An officer with the Port Arthur Police Department won the 2022 Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) Officer of the Year award. Officer Gloria Gonzalez also received a certificate of recognition from the House of Representatives, presented by Texas Rep Mary Ann Perez. Officer...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Nothing better than eating gumbo for a good cause in Port Arthur
When I heard the news the Rotary Club of Port Arthur is bringing back Taste of Gumbo as an in-person event next year, I was a bit giddy. As I thought of the return of the event, I started thinking back to the many times I attended Taste of Gumbo, either to cover the event as a reporter or to go with my family on my own time.
therecordlive.com
Special Angels Rodeo sets fish fry fundraiser
The Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is having its annual Fish Fry fundraiser Thursday, September 22, at 6 p.m. at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on FM 1442. Single tickets are $50 each. The event includes a fried fish dinner, live entertainment, and silent auction. Money raised for...
'We are so excited' : Orange woman who helped with war efforts during WWII celebrates 100th birthday
VIDOR, Texas — Family and friends of a woman who helped with war efforts during World War II gathered to celebrate a party that was a century in the making. Wanda Godeaux celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday. A party for her was held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidor.
12newsnow.com
Memorial service held to honor 2 Beaumont Police officers killed in line of duty in 1902, 1917
Officer George Frederick died in 1902 after being shot in the line of duty. Officer James Gaines died in 1917 during a chase on his motorcycle.
51-Year-Old Kelly June Grogan Jr. Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Beaumont on Wednesday. The officials stated that 51-year-old Kelly June Grogan Jr. was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Orange Leader
Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday
A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county. Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.
Bridge City High School nursing students learn from Southeast Texas Air Rescue team about emergency response, career opportunities
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City Independent School District nursing students got up an up close look at what it takes to respond to a emergency. The Southeast Texas Air Rescue team visited the students Thursday. An air rescue crew landed a helicopter at the high school to show...
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
City officials, parents speak out at Beaumont ISD school board meeting following viral West Brook High School assault
BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight in a bathroom at West Brook High School was a topic of discussion at the Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening. Parents spoke out, calling for from the district following the violence. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says violent actions like the fight...
Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowns 2022-2023 royalty to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowned their new 2022-2023 royalty court on Saturday, right before the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history.
'It was just ungodly' : Family suing Beaumont senior living facility after 'horrific' attack on 80-year-old dementia patient
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family is suing a Beaumont assisted living facility, claiming the neglect of its staff made way for an attack that worsened the memory of elderly man with dementia. The entire attack was caught on camera. The children of then 80-year-old Charles Jinks decided it was...
Port Arthur News
Carjacking suspects tied to Port Arthur and Mid County extradited to Guadalupe County
Four local males have been taken to Guadalupe County on warrants related to a carjacking in Seguin. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, and Kendrick Hardwell Jr., 17, both of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18, and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches were extradited Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Crystal Holmes said.
Orange Leader
Texas Travel Information Center prepares Orange U ready for Fall for October
Officials with The Texas Travel Information Center in Orange announced they will begin limited on-site events again. “This will give each of you an opportunity to set up here at the TIC in Orange to meet and talk to our visitors as they enter Texas on Interstate 10,” a release from the center said. “We will start off slow and limit the first event to only three partners each day. This will provide room to space out in our lobby for both social distancing and better visibility by our guests.”
Beaumont man indicted for allegedly stabbing former girlfriend multiple times
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition was indicted Wednesday. Robert Eaglin is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a August 28, 2022 newscast.) On August 28, Beaumont Police...
Orange Leader
Orange County teen linked to 29 grams of meth, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: West Orange Cove CISD superintendent testifies in Austin
West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris recently spent time at the legislative level in Austin. He testified on behalf of school districts before the Texas House Ways and Means Committee. He is pictured here with Christy Rome of the Texas School Coalition.
12newsnow.com
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Port Arthur News
TAKE A LOOK — Surprise found during demo of PAISD owned building
Workers at Port Arthur independent School District’s Support Service Center uncovered a pleasant surprise — quite literally. A mural in what was once the cafeteria at Bishop Byrne High School still exists. Cade Spell, president with Long Architecture, said the mural was concealed by a stud wall during...
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
