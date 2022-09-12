ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

Special Angels Rodeo sets fish fry fundraiser

The Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is having its annual Fish Fry fundraiser Thursday, September 22, at 6 p.m. at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on FM 1442. Single tickets are $50 each. The event includes a fried fish dinner, live entertainment, and silent auction. Money raised for...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday

A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county. Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Groves, TX
Port Arthur, TX
12NewsNow

Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowns 2022-2023 royalty to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur crowned their new 2022-2023 royalty court on Saturday, right before the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

Texas Travel Information Center prepares Orange U ready for Fall for October

Officials with The Texas Travel Information Center in Orange announced they will begin limited on-site events again. “This will give each of you an opportunity to set up here at the TIC in Orange to meet and talk to our visitors as they enter Texas on Interstate 10,” a release from the center said. “We will start off slow and limit the first event to only three partners each day. This will provide room to space out in our lobby for both social distancing and better visibility by our guests.”
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County teen linked to 29 grams of meth, police say

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: West Orange Cove CISD superintendent testifies in Austin

West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris recently spent time at the legislative level in Austin. He testified on behalf of school districts before the Texas House Ways and Means Committee. He is pictured here with Christy Rome of the Texas School Coalition.
WEST ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

TAKE A LOOK — Surprise found during demo of PAISD owned building

Workers at Port Arthur independent School District’s Support Service Center uncovered a pleasant surprise — quite literally. A mural in what was once the cafeteria at Bishop Byrne High School still exists. Cade Spell, president with Long Architecture, said the mural was concealed by a stud wall during...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured

SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
SEGUIN, TX
