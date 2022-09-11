ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

morganstatebears.com

American Slips Past Morgan State

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 14, 2022)—Makila Billingsley hit for a team-high .444 and totaled a team-leading nine kills, but it wasn't enough, as the Lady Bears fell on the road to American, 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-19) in a non-conference match on Wednesday evening at Bender Arena. Alyssa Sampson finished with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

St. Ignatius at Hoban, Hudson at Wadsworth could set tone for second half: Week 5 high school football preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban has seen three out-of-state opponents come to Akron before last week’s trip to Cincinnati. The Knights finally face an area opponent Friday when they play host to St. Ignatius in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football games on Friday night. Hoban, the No. 2-ranked team in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, have scored at least 43 points in each of its four wins and look to avenge a wild loss last year to No. 5 St. Ignatius, which beat the Knights on a blocked field goal in the final seconds.
HUDSON, OH
whbc.com

UPDATE: More on Louisville Killing

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More information Thursday morning on that homicide in Louisville from Tuesday. 17-year-old Marissa Smith of Louisville is charged with murder, accused of stabbing 22-year-old Michael Morris to death at Wildwood Park on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate Smith’s case will be transferred...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

The 2022 WHBC Sports High School Football Player of the Week

Each week the 1480 WHBC sports team gathers information from all around the county to determine who that week’s WHBC High School Football Player of the Week will be. They look at great performances from the games we cover: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Radio Game of the Week, the Aultcare TV game of the Week and the WHBCsports.com Stream game of the Week. Plus they take a look at all the other games around the county for outstanding efforts on the gridiron.
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron Police Chief weighs in on potential civilian review board

AKRON, Ohio — The calls to change how complaints against police officers are investigated in Akron have been growing louder since the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by police officers in June. Many in the city have been looking for police accountability through the creation of a civilian review...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
CLEVELAND, OH

