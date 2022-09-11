Read full article on original website
Related
morganstatebears.com
American Slips Past Morgan State
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 14, 2022)—Makila Billingsley hit for a team-high .444 and totaled a team-leading nine kills, but it wasn't enough, as the Lady Bears fell on the road to American, 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-19) in a non-conference match on Wednesday evening at Bender Arena. Alyssa Sampson finished with...
spectrumnews1.com
Fans show support at the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
CANTON, Ohio — Fans gathered to watch the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on Sept. 4. For many fans, the event was about much more than just the game. Community, education and representation were some of the reasons fans said they came out to watch the game.
Fumble recovery touchdown by Tristan Ohler of Cuyahoga Falls voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 3
Congratulations to Tristan Ohler of Cuyahoga Falls for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
St. Ignatius at Hoban, Hudson at Wadsworth could set tone for second half: Week 5 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban has seen three out-of-state opponents come to Akron before last week’s trip to Cincinnati. The Knights finally face an area opponent Friday when they play host to St. Ignatius in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football games on Friday night. Hoban, the No. 2-ranked team in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, have scored at least 43 points in each of its four wins and look to avenge a wild loss last year to No. 5 St. Ignatius, which beat the Knights on a blocked field goal in the final seconds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron Recording Company To Release Fourth Compilation Featuring Northeast Ohio Artists
A release party takes place in October at the Akron Recording Company
Music Through the Street's 22nd Annual Battle of the Bands Brings the HBCU-Style Marching Band Experience to Cleveland This Week
“It helps kids learn so many things, not just music"
whbc.com
UPDATE: More on Louisville Killing
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More information Thursday morning on that homicide in Louisville from Tuesday. 17-year-old Marissa Smith of Louisville is charged with murder, accused of stabbing 22-year-old Michael Morris to death at Wildwood Park on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate Smith’s case will be transferred...
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio
If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Funeral set Saturday for boxer Earnie Shavers at Newton Falls High School
Newton Falls Schools will celebrate the life of one of its most famous graduates this weekend. Funeral services are scheduled for Earnie Shavers this Saturday at the school auditorium. Shavers passed away earlier this month at the age of 78. The calling hours for Mr. Shavers is 9-11 a.m. on...
whbc.com
The 2022 WHBC Sports High School Football Player of the Week
Each week the 1480 WHBC sports team gathers information from all around the county to determine who that week’s WHBC High School Football Player of the Week will be. They look at great performances from the games we cover: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Radio Game of the Week, the Aultcare TV game of the Week and the WHBCsports.com Stream game of the Week. Plus they take a look at all the other games around the county for outstanding efforts on the gridiron.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Police Chief weighs in on potential civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — The calls to change how complaints against police officers are investigated in Akron have been growing louder since the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by police officers in June. Many in the city have been looking for police accountability through the creation of a civilian review...
Hazmat crews respond to ‘chemical release’ in Akron
Hazmat crews are on the scene of a 'chemical release' in Akron.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Six-vehicle crash caused big delay on 77 North
Traffic Alert: 77 Northbound in Akron is at a stand still
cleveland19.com
Expungement clinic organizers hope resource fair will give Northeast Ohioans new life
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not everyone is dealt the same cards in life. Parent Marquis Starks is here to get the help he needs in raising his kids. “I have five boys and five girls,” Starks said. Simeon Best is the director of the Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry.
cleveland19.com
Hazmat: Buildings evacuated after chemical release at Summit County business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters responded to a hazardous materials incident at an area business on Thursday morning. Investigators were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to a business on Home Avenue near East Tallmadge Avenue for a chemical release, according to authorities. The business and other nearby buildings were...
Knight Foundation to invest $31 million to transform University of Akron’s Polsky Building, support city arts initiatives
AKRON, Ohio – The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced it will invest more than $31 million to rename and transform the University of Akron’s Polsky Building and support local arts initiatives. The University of Akron will receive $20 million to renovate the Polsky Building, which...
Two mothers seek justice one year after murders near University of Akron
Two mothers experiencing pain no parent should endure also share a similar fear of justice escaping them.
Artists create murals to cover vandalism caused during Akron protests
During times of trouble and tension, there can also be moments of reflection and beauty. Artists have created more than 20 murals to cover up the reminders of vandalism.
cleveland19.com
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
Akron City Council narrowly passes resolution supporting APS superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council passed a resolution on Monday giving its support to embattled Akron Public School Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack. In its evaluation, which was reported in July by the Akron Beacon Journal, several members of the Akron Public Schools Board of Education gave Fowler-Mack harsh reviews after her first year on the job.
Comments / 0