Tampa, FL

Cris Collinsworth’s strained voice during Sunday Night Football had NFL fans cracking jokes (and theories)

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Someone get some hot water and honey to Cris Collinsworth in the NBC booth on the double!

After a wild and wacky day of football, NFL fans settled in for a rousing night of Sunday Night Football featuring the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a new partnership of Mike Tirico and Collinsworth in the booth for NBC this season — long live the “Collinsworth slide”, by the way — NFL fans have had to get used to some new voices on the call.

Football fans, however, did not expect Collinsworth to sound under the weather as Sunday Night Football began. Instead of Collinsworth’s usual tenor, the long-time broadcaster’s voice had a raspy quality to it, not unlike someone battling off a cold.

While Collinsworth stated he feels fine and its just his body revolting from long travel days, NFL fans could not help but poke fun — and theorize — at the change.

NFL fans noticed Cris Collinsworth's raspy voice immediately and couldn't help but make jokes.

