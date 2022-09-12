Sod Poodles win final home game of the season against Arkansas

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

DOUBLE-A

AMARILLO SOD POODLES 3 ARKANSAS TRAVELERS 1

What this game means: It was the final time this season that Sod Poodle fans could see their team at HODGETOWN Stadium, and Amarillo gave them a treat. The Soddies will be on the road for the remainder of the year and they ended their home season in proper fashion with a 3-1 victory over the Travelers. Amarillo is now 63-38 on the season.

Game highlights: All of the offense came in one inning for the Soddies. The fourth inning saw recently promoted A.J. Vukovich score Blaze Alexander with a RBI single before Tim Tawa scored Vukovich and Tristin English on a RBI single to make it 3-0. Arkansas scored a run in the top of the ninth, but it was too little, too late as Amarillo got the win.

Stars of the game: Credit Vukovich (2-for-4, one RBI, one run) and Deyvison De Los Santos (2-for-3) for showing why the Arizona Diamondbacks moved them up from Hillsboro, but it was all about the pitching on Sunday. Starter Ross Carver went six innings, gave up just three hits and a walk while striking out five. Jake Rice gave up one hit while striking out one in an inning of work while Brent Teller gave up three hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out four in two innings on the mound.

