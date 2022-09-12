Read full article on original website
Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of murdering roommate
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five hours of deliberation on Sept. 8, an Anchorage jury convicted Gilbert Dugaqua on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Teodoro Berdan. Dugaqua and Berdan were roommates at the time, and while some...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rogue bear raiding chicken coops in the Butte
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years. n Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, docked a the port. This is the first cruise ship that has stopped in Anchorage since the pandemic and will be the only seen this season, according to Visit Anchorage.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Grand Jury indicts Mother of 2-year-old for murder and manslaughter
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted, on Monday, Cheyenne Jewel McMullen for two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the death of her two-year-old son E.B. E.B. died from injuries sustained during a single vehicle crash on Aug. 31, 2022...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage mom pleads for information about hit and run driver who struck her son
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shana Mann was visiting Talkeetna when she got the call last Saturday that her 13-year-old son Zakkary had been hit by a car in Anchorage. For Mann, the call sparked painful memories. “Me and my husband lost a daughter back in 2007, and all that was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department. The department wrote in an online release that 39-year-old Jason Miller was the man who was found near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast
A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar. Updated: 10 hours ago. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about...
alaskabeacon.com
In 12th Alaska Corrections death of the year, man dies after just 10 days in custody
James Rider, 31, died on Sept. 9 at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center after 10 days in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections, becoming the 12th person to die in the state’s prison system this year. Of the dozen deaths to occur so far this year, several have...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years
Last week reports of property damage and dead chickens started coming into the Department of Fish and Game as well as Matanuska-Susitna Borough community social media pages, leaving the community on high alert. Mom looks for hit and run driver who struck her son while he was riding his bike.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Fishing Report: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s new mobile app
alaskasnewssource.com
Family of cyclist hit-and-run victim speaks out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the morning of Sept. 9, Lawrence Carl was bicycling to work when he was hit by a car at the corner of East Fifth Avenue and Gambell Street. According to Anchorage police, Carl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Now, the cousin of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage mother indicted on charges in 2-year-old’s death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman was indicted by an Anchorage grand jury on Monday on charges related to the death of her two-year-old son. Cheyenne Jewel McMullen, 22, faces charges of driving under the influence, manslaughter, and two counts of second-degree murder stemming from an August crash that resulted in the death of her own child.
KYUK
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters
A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
alaskapublic.org
How an Anchorage woman is spreading awareness of FASD by painting rocks
Karen Lomack walked around Midtown Anchorage on a recent Thursday afternoon with a stack of rocks painted to look like red shoes. She tucked one next to a bunch of gravel, its bright crimson shine standing out among a sea of gray and white. Lomack painted many of the rocks...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar
A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. Judge rules Eastman case should move forward. Updated: 18 hours ago. Alaska Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled Monday that the Division...
alaskapublic.org
Ex-Anchorage health director calls his lies about military, education and medical credentials ‘a ticking time bomb’
Government agencies at the state and city level in Alaska are investigating how they were duped by Joe Gerace. Gerace is the former director of Anchorage’s health department, and he resigned last month hours before Alaska Public Media published an investigation showing that he used phony credentials to get the job.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor Bronson reverses course on using rec centers as homeless shelters
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost two weeks after introducing a plan to use two Anchorage recreation centers as homeless shelters, Mayor Dave Bronson has pulled the plug on the idea. The plan to use the Spenard and Fairview rec centers was initially brought up as the last resort in a...
alaskapublic.org
City will no longer use 2 Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters, mayor says
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson says the city no longer plans to use two recreation centers as emergency shelters this winter, following community pushback. Bronson announced the reversal to the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night. “We have listened to concerns from the public and Assembly members, and will be working with the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 large fall storms hit the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of large fall lows will impact the state of Alaska through the end of the week and into the weekend. The concern starts on the western end of the Aleutian Islands where a Hurricane Force Wind Warning cautions residents to be aware of Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts that could hit or exceed 90 mph.
