Anchorage, AK

Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of murdering roommate

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five hours of deliberation on Sept. 8, an Anchorage jury convicted Gilbert Dugaqua on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Teodoro Berdan. Dugaqua and Berdan were roommates at the time, and while some...
Rogue bear raiding chicken coops in the Butte

The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years. n Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, docked a the port. This is the first cruise ship that has stopped in Anchorage since the pandemic and will be the only seen this season, according to Visit Anchorage.
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department. The department wrote in an online release that 39-year-old Jason Miller was the man who was found near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Sept. 13, 2022, FastCast

A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the New Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar. Updated: 10 hours ago. Sand Lake area residents still concerned about...
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years

Last week reports of property damage and dead chickens started coming into the Department of Fish and Game as well as Matanuska-Susitna Borough community social media pages, leaving the community on high alert. Mom looks for hit and run driver who struck her son while he was riding his bike.
David Eastman
The Fishing Report: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s new mobile app

Family of cyclist hit-and-run victim speaks out

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the morning of Sept. 9, Lawrence Carl was bicycling to work when he was hit by a car at the corner of East Fifth Avenue and Gambell Street. According to Anchorage police, Carl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Now, the cousin of...
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
Anchorage mother indicted on charges in 2-year-old’s death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman was indicted by an Anchorage grand jury on Monday on charges related to the death of her two-year-old son. Cheyenne Jewel McMullen, 22, faces charges of driving under the influence, manslaughter, and two counts of second-degree murder stemming from an August crash that resulted in the death of her own child.
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters

A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar

Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
2 large fall storms hit the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of large fall lows will impact the state of Alaska through the end of the week and into the weekend. The concern starts on the western end of the Aleutian Islands where a Hurricane Force Wind Warning cautions residents to be aware of Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts that could hit or exceed 90 mph.
