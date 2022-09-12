ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

By Ann Powell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHLxy_0hrR9gge00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s.

“It is really cool. I am from California and being out here and seeing all the people appreciating what we are doing, it is cool,” says Rich Pusalacchi, a crew member.

Smithsonian Channel films aboard LST-325

The ship let Eyewitness News on for an exclusive look, before stopping in Newburgh, and even let us behind the wheel. For the next thirty days, Captain Bob Kubota is steering the ship, as he has done for the past nine years.

“This is the only one in the world that still moves under its own power. The only reason why it is still around is because it was given to Greece as part of our military aid,” he says.

This year, it will travel to Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Over 30,000 visitors are expected to tour the ship during these three and a half weeks.

Tri-State first responders remember September 11th

“We go to different towns every year,” says Captain Kubota.

The ship returns to Evansville on October 5th and will reopen to the public on October 8th. Click here to follow LST-325 on its journey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Evansville, IN
Government
State
California State
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Evansville, IN
Cars
City
California, OH
State
Kentucky State
City
Ashland, OH
City
Newburgh, IN
State
West Virginia State
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Fire reported at Darby Hill

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A fire was reported on Darby Hill in Newburgh. The Ohio Township and Newburgh fire departments responded and said the house was badly burned leaving a large hole in the roof. Neighbors at the scene noted that the house was known to have pets, and it’s unknown at this time if […]
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Smithsonian Channel#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor

WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
WILLIAMSBURG, IN
linknky.com

Fairgrounds become ‘Candyland’ for senior picnic

Boone County hosted a sold-out senior picnic on Wednesday as the 4-H fairgrounds were transformed into Candyland. The crowd of residents ages 55 and older was smaller than previous years. According to Boone County Public Information Officer Chris Courtney, the limit was placed at 600 tickets versus the 1,000-plus tickets sold in previous years.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Greece
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire on Woodland Knoll Lane

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Fire crews in Evansville are responding to a call about a structure fire in the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane. Fire crews say the fire began at an attached garage and has spread to the other side of the house. Officials say this is a subdivision off of Upper Mount […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
sibcyclinenews.com

2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Georgia girl last seen in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is reaching out to the public to help find a missing teenage girl from Georgia. Police say 16-year-old Kareena Singh went missing in Owensboro on Tuesday. She is described as having red hair and brown eyes. Kareena also weighs around 160 pounds and is 5’3″ tall. Police […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WCNC

The largest RV Showcase lands in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. North Carolina's largest RV Show is coming to Charlotte January 21st - 23rd and here with more is showcase manager, Jeff Haughton. Get ready Queen City to find out why so many people enjoy RVing. The largest RV show will descend upon the Carolinas exploring the new and different ways to travel, vacation and enjoy a home on wheels.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WEHT/WTVW

SWIRCA & More holding 18th annual BrewFest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Voted Evansville’s Best Brew Festival by Evansville Living Magazine, Brewfest 2022 is an event where people can taste beer for a good cause. SWIRCA officials say its 18th annual BrewFest will be on September 17 at West Side Library Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The organization says people will […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy