Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
West Virginia volleyball starts 2-0 at Mountaineer Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team (5-6) opened its home slate with a 3-0 win over Merrimack College (2-7) in its first match at the Mountaineer Invitational. The Mountaineers followed their first match of Thursday’s doubleheader with a 3-1 victory against Binghamton (7-4). WVU started the invitational strong, sweeping the Warriors by scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-13, respectively.
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
Our panel has one win -- a start comparable to that of the Mountaineers -- but things should get better on that front this week as Towson pays a visit to Mountaineer Field. West Virginia (0-2) vs. Towson (2-0)Sat Sept 17 1:00 PM ET. Milan Puskar StadiumMorgantown, WVTV: ESPN+. Rank:...
EXPLAINER: States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states, sometimes very quickly. Changing restrictions and litigation in neighboring Indiana and Ohio this week illustrate the whiplash for providers and patients navigating sudden changes...
Week Three: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was a celebration of overtime last week in the Big 12, as no fewer than three games (Houston-Texas Tech, Baylor-BYU and Kansas-West Virginia) took extra time to settle, with the first two of those requiring a pair of extra periods. Oddly enough, that same pair of games were previews of league games to come -- perhaps as early as next season.
Vision plus effort equals success
Sometimes from big dreams and small gestures, great things can happen. Case in point: West Virginia Del. Glenn Jeffries’ dreams of a better manufacturing economy and a letter he sent to nine investors inviting them to give the Mountain State a look.
Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life...
Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A woman outfitted with a tiny microphone and hidden camera walked up to a dilapidated drug house on a chilly afternoon last year looking to buy meth from a dealer known on the streets as “Mississippi.”. But as the informant disappeared inside with a...
