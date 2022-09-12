Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
No. 4 Rutgers women’s soccer begins Big Ten play against No. 21 Ohio State
As Rutgers women’s soccer starts the 2022 season undefeated with eight straight non-conference victories, the No. 4 Scarlet Knights (8-0-0, 0-0-0) will face their first in-conference test on Sunday against Ohio State. At Yurcak Field on Busch campus, Rutgers will look to end a six-game homestand against the No. 21 Buckeyes (5-1-1, 0-0-0) with a ninth straight victory.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men’s soccer opens up Big Ten play against Northwestern
Tomorrow night, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will open up Big Ten play against Northwestern. The Scarlet Knights (3-1-2, 0-0-0) are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak and a two-game win streak with their last win coming against Albany on Tuesday night. Rutgers was able to get 5 goals...
Daily Targum
No. 19 Rutgers field hockey set to face Michigan State, Delaware
The Rutgers field hockey team is set to start its conference play this weekend in East Lansing, Michigan. The No. 19 Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0) will take on Michigan State this weekend to kick off their season against fellow Big Ten opponents. The Spartans (3-1, 0-0) are one of the...
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's soccer looks to continue winning ways against Albany
The Rutgers men’s soccer team will look to earn the program's second straight victory when it takes on Albany tonight. The Scarlet Knights (2-1-2, 0-0-0) are coming off of a 2-1 win versus Rider last Friday at Yurcak Field on Busch campus. Rutgers dominated the stat sheet versus the...
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's soccer uses huge 2nd half to power past Albany
Tonight, the Rutgers men’s soccer team defeated Albany 5-1. The win, which extended the Scarlet Knights’ (3-1-2) unbeaten streak to four games, was powered by a 5-goal second period. Rutgers started the first half fast. In the 4th minute, senior forward MD Myers had his near post header...
Daily Targum
Rutgers football looks to remain undefeated against Temple
Coming off of a blowout against overmatched opponent Wagner, the Rutgers football team finishes its non-conference schedule this weekend when the team goes on the road to face Temple. The Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0) and the Owls (1-1, 0-0) matched up in last year’s season opener, with Rutgers taking a dominant 61-14 victory.
Daily Targum
FUCHS: College is simple series of hellos, goodbyes
My college experience was unique in that I only really experienced two full years of it. I had my first year at a private liberal arts college that was far away from my home. I ultimately was not happy there and chose to transfer to Rutgers in the spring of 2020. After half of a semester, I spent the next year and a half in online courses due to the pandemic. My senior year, I came back to Rutgers for my first in-person year and worked as a resident assistant. Although it was ultimately rewarding, it was hard to have enough time to make friends.
Daily Targum
EDITORIAL: Black Bibliography Project begins making U. more equitable, more must be done
In recent years, there has been a concerted effort to diversify curriculum. These efforts have served as a reckoning with the original sin of racism in American culture. Whether at the elementary, high school or college level, institutions of education have worked on uplifting Black voices and centering social justice and equity.
Daily Targum
COMMENTARY: College experience depends on finding your own places to enjoy, Hidden Grounds should be top place to try
Every college campus has its hidden spots — corners of libraries discovered in junior year, book shops tucked away between late-night convenience stores and restaurants with menus you know like the back of your hand. First-year Rutgers students are faced with the immensely fun task of picking what their New Brunswick spots are going to be, a task that requires many trips with friends up and down Easton Avenue and beyond.
Daily Targum
Students discuss their experiences working on-campus jobs
Rutgers provides numerous part-time employment opportunities on campus for students to work. Three students commented on their varying experiences thus far in these roles. John Gill, a School of Arts and Sciences sophomore, works as the manager for the Rutgers Football team and said he found out about the employment opportunity through social media.
