My college experience was unique in that I only really experienced two full years of it. I had my first year at a private liberal arts college that was far away from my home. I ultimately was not happy there and chose to transfer to Rutgers in the spring of 2020. After half of a semester, I spent the next year and a half in online courses due to the pandemic. My senior year, I came back to Rutgers for my first in-person year and worked as a resident assistant. Although it was ultimately rewarding, it was hard to have enough time to make friends.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO