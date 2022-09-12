ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
The Associated Press

How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples

(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples. ___ This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes

Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy

In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
JANESVILLE, WI
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano

September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
WISCONSIN STATE

