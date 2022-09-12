Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Check out the penthouse Bobby Portis just bought in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis Jr. reportedly purchased a $1.49 million penthouse condo near Fiserv Forum that has struggled to find a buyer.
UPMATTERS
Scooter Slapper? Person in Wisconsin accused of doing ‘drive-by’ touching & slapping
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Near a University of Wisconsin campus, one person is thought to be involved in a ‘series’ of inappropriate touching and slapping while passing by on a scooter. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, a person is believed to be connected to a series...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salvatore’s, Madison area restaurants still reeling from staffing shortages brought on by pandemic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When Salvatore’s Tomato Pies opened 11 years ago, founder Patrick DePula and his wife Nicole would spend long nights working the front lines. After a long night at work, their infant and toddler children would watch their parents make dough for the next day.
How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples
(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples. ___ This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
CBS 58
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
shepherdexpress.com
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reality Check: How do Tim Michels’ views on abortion compare to Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — There have been a handful of attack ads criticizing Tim Michels for his views on abortion, including one running in the Madison area, which contain some truth but need clarification. The ad News 3 Now focused on for this Reality Check is from the Better Wisconsin...
Man accused of murdering his wife, dies after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly killed his wife died after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin on Sunday. According to WKOW, in a news conference on Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department received a call that there was a deceased person near Darien Circle in Madison, Wisconsin.
White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy
In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
“You can’t silence us.” Verona school board unanimously passes AAPI education resolution
The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Monday committing to teaching Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history and culture across the curriculum. Verona becomes the first district in the state to adopt the language and spirit of a Wisconsin Association of School Board resolution...
Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
Comments / 0