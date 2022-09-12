Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
California wildfire ‘looking a whole heck of a lot better’
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. A fire spokesperson said Thursday that conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco are looking a lot better. Still, officials are concerned that an upcoming weather system might hamper additional firefighting efforts. Evacuation orders remain for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds. Meanwhile rescuers in mountains east of Los Angeles continued to search for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes earlier this week.
abc17news.com
Special session on Missouri tax cuts drags on
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are weighing different options to cut income taxes during a special legislative session. There’s no agreement yet. The Republican-led Senate on Thursday adjourned until Monday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. Parson had called lawmakers back to work last week. But they pushed the session back to continue private negotiations. Lawmakers have also proposed gradually cutting income taxes even further depending on state revenue collections. Other bills would end corporate income taxes and give individual taxpayers rebates this year.
abc17news.com
In Wisconsin, Republicans attack Mandela Barnes on crime, offering glimpse at shifting midterm message
Republicans in Wisconsin have in recent weeks hammered Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on crime, casting the Democratic nominee to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson as “dangerous” as they seek to reach the small swath of suburban voters who could decide one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.
abc17news.com
New York museums to disclose artwork looted by Nazis
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required to let the public know about that dark history through signs or placards put on display with the stolen objects. Experts estimate that at least 600,000 pieces of artwork were looted from Jewish people before and during World War II. Some of those objects ended up in the world’s great museums. The new rule comes as many museums in the U.S. and Europe are reckoning with collections that also contain numerous objects looted from Asia, Africa and other places during centuries of colonialism.
