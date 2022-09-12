ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Britney Spears Explains Why She ‘Probably’ Won’t Perform Again In Post Blasting Touring Conditions

By Mack Rawden
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxj6t_0hrR7Kxi00

Britney Spears currently has a hit alongside pop legend Elton John , but that doesn’t mean she’s excited about getting back on the road and performing. In fact, according to a new social media post, the singer is “probably” done performing entirely.

Spears made the admission during a larger social media post in which she discussed some of her frustrations with past tours and the people she was forced to work with.  The experience left her "pretty traumatized for life." You can read an excerpt below...

I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point

A lot of Spears' specific criticisms seem to come down to a lack of say in the decisions made when she performed. She was apparently unhappy with many of the dancers she was asked to perform with. She felt they were specifically chosen because they were smaller than her. In addition, she was apparently always frustrated about not having more of a say in the pictures taken and which ones were chosen for publicity. That's why she's so proactive in taking her own photos now. You can read the full Instagram post below…

Britney Spears’ intentions to “probably” not perform again aren’t coming out of nowhere. The singer’s former manager, Larry Rudolph, said back in 2021 that she told him she wanted to retire, and many fans have wondered whether she’d ever do another full tour. The questions have gotten a little louder with the end of her conservatorship and now her hit with Elton John, but if Spears isn’t interested in performing again, then she’s not interested in performing again. The history of music is filled with a lot of singers and bands who continued to play music but rarely performed any of it in public.

Since the much publicized end of her conservatorship, Spears has primarily used social media to communicate with fans. Some of the posts have been updates and musings about her daily life, while others have focused on calling out those she feels wronged her during the period in which she wasn't allowed to speak freely. Her parents and sometimes sister have been the most common targets , but she has also been open more recently about some of the parenting struggles she has had, as well as issues with her ex-husband Kevin Federline .

Britney Spears is, of course, most famous for singing, but she's also done acting and put in plenty of media appearances. She was a judge on the US version of X-Factor alongside Simon Cowell. It's unclear whether the pop legend is also going to avoid those opportunities, but if she does, she should know many of her fans will be ready to watch if she ever changes her mind.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Larry Rudolph
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation

The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Performing#Play Music
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Reportedly Looking to Put Father Thomas Into Conservatorship Like Britney Spears

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is reportedly looking to put their father, Thomas Markle Sr., under a conservatorship. The elder Markle, 78, is recovering from a stroke, and the conservatorship would grant Thomas Jr., 55, oversight of Thomas Sr.'s legal and business affairs. Conservatorships are meant for this purpose, although Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears oversaw the pop star's affairs for over a decade until a judge finally ended it last fall.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy