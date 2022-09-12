Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
VU student’s attacker sentenced to 80 years.
A man connected to a local home invasion was sentenced to 80 years in prison. In August, a jury convicted 34-year-old Gustav Ryburn for burglary resulting in bodily injury and criminal deviate sexual assault. He was sentenced to 40 years on each count and will serve the time consecutively. The...
WTHI
Four released on their own recognizance after they were accused of an armed robbery involving ISU students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four women appeared before a judge, accused of threatening ISU students at gunpoint. Terre Haute police arrested Jayla Manson, Brynn Jackson, Nasaya Snyder, and Aryanna Holdeman. All could be charged with robbery and burglary when they return to court on Tuesday. The charges stem from...
‘I am not the same woman he attacked and left for dead’: 14 years later, Vincennes coed sees her rapist put behind bars
Editor’s Note: Victim’s last name has been removed at her request VINCENNES, Ind. — Knox County Superior Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Florida man to two consecutive 40-year prison terms for the rape and beating of a Vincennes University coed in 2008. Gustav Ryburn was charged with Burglary Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Criminal Deviate […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a minor. No bond was set. Jamie Patton, 35, of Washington was arrested on a count of Domestic Battery in the presence of a Minor. No bond was set. Total Jail Population:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Police: Man pointed toy gun at people on U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris man will appear in court soon after University of Illinois Police officers said he pointed a toy gun at people on Saturday. Officials said an officer observed Curtis Holley, 58, driving on campus and pointing what appeared at the time to be an actual gun out the window. Holley […]
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Aaron Banks Receives Eight Years for Burglary and Theft
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S RELEASE. On September 13, 2022, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight (8) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. Both of the eight (8) year prison terms are to run concurrently. Due to Banks‘s criminal history, he is serving an extended term sentence in both cases. Typically, Burglary is a Class Two (2) Felony punishable from three (3) to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Correction and followed by one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Typically, Theft–Possession of Stolen Property is a Class three (3) Felony punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and followed by up to one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Day–for–day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymixfm.com
Vigo Co. Sheriff and Midas team up to prevent catalytic converter thefts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a partnership with Midas will help prevent catalytic converter thefts. Residents can take their vehicles to Midas where workers will paint their catalytic converter as well as engrave it with the last six digits of the vehicle’s identification number.
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes man charged with Child Molesting
An investigation has led to an arrest for Child Molesting. 67-year-old Michael Hartzburg of Vincennes was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 3-pm Monday on the charge with arrest reports say involved a child under 14. Hartzburg also faces a charge of Vicarious Sexual Gratification. The...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved
The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyWabashValley.com
2 more IU fraternities placed on cease and desist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two more fraternities at Indiana University have been placed on cease and desist for “endangering others” and alcohol violations. IU is suspending Alpha Epsilon Pi of all organization social events/activities effective September 13 until further notice, the university website confirms. The website also shows that Sigma Alpha Mu is suspended of all organization activities until further notice.
2 victims of deadly Plainfield motel shooting identified, still no suspect info
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on Main Street in Plainfield on report […]
‘Large amount’ of drugs busted by Washington PD
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County, Indiana this weekend. On September 10, the Washington Police Department says officers pulled over a car on W Vantrees for a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. According to police, Brooks tried to run […]
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
MyWabashValley.com
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
MyWabashValley.com
9/11 remembrance blood drive sees high turnout
TERRE HAUTE, VINCENNES, Ind./ ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — With Sunday marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, WTWO along with several community partners teamed up to honor the lives lost on that tragic day. A blood drive was held at several different sites across the Wabash...
bloomingtonian.com
Man arrested for arson Monday after backhoe fire
A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday for arson, after a fire destroyed a backhoe in the 2300 block of South Walnut Street, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Monday morning the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire, and two explosions behind a church. After firefighters put out a suspicious fire that destroyed a John Deere 310SL backhoe valued at 135,000-dollars an investigator from the Bloomington Fire Department called the police.
Comments / 0