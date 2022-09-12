Letter to the Editor: A response to 'ASUA and the ASUA Supreme Court have lost all credibility'

Read full article on original website
Soaked and stung: Mosquitoes and black beetles in Tucson
Students itched, scratched, cried and hopscotched around campus in soaked shoes as the semester started. The first week of school was marked with monsoons and mosquito bites for many students and opportunities for a little water mischief. Members of the Aggie House, a student-run residence on North Euclid Avenue, sat...
Sonoran Restaurant Week brings fresh flavors, new culinary experiences to Tucson
This word cloud was created by those in the restaurant community participating in Sonoran Restaurant Week. To newcomers, southwestern cuisine may seem straightforward. Maybe they think of Tex-Mex or their local Mexican restaurant or chimichangas and spicy flavors. While you can find all of these things in a place like...
Behind the Pride of Arizona: The Music of Silk Sonic 2022
In light of everything that has happened in the past two and a half years, the Pride of Arizona marching band’s 2022 show, "The Music of Silk Sonic," is all about expressing gratitude and choosing happiness. Silk Sonic consists of the duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The show...
