Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Orange County, FL Breaks All-Time Tourism Tax RecordTaxBuzzOrange County, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Related
bungalower
State tells newly opened Pups Pub they can’t have dogs inside
Pups Pub (Instagram | Website), the Instagram-worthy dog park/bar that opened this summer in downtown Orlando, has hit a snag and has some health officials wagging their fingers instead of their tails. As first reported by News 6, state health inspectors raised some red flags after a recent visit and...
bungalower
Orange County Library System October 2022 event roundup￼
PROMO: The Orange County Library System (Facebook | Website) has announced its event programming for the month of October 2022. This post uses copy that was sourced directly from a press release. This October, Orange County Library System invites everyone to keep it creepy with Halloween themed events for the...
bungalower
El Vic’s Kitchen in College Park has closed
El Vic’s Kitchen (Facebook), a fusion Indian restaurant in College Park, has closed. The restaurant opened in the former Tartine space at 2445 Edgewater Drive [GMap] back in 2019. The news of their closing was first shared by College Park Main Street. Though El Vic’s was quick to add that they were “…looking forward to coming back soon” and that they would be posting updates on their Instagram and Facebook page. They were unable to be reached for more information.
bungalower
11 Townhome development coming to Robinson Street
A townhome project in Thornton Park that we first wrote about in April 2018 is finally getting prepped for development. Eleven townhomes and a duplex unit will soon stand in place of a single-story office building at 1000 E. Robinson Street [GMap] by Howard Middle School. Demolition of the office building started on September 10 to prep the site for Dr. Ravi Gandhi, the neurosurgeon/developer behind the recent purchase of The Veranda Thornton Park and Craig Ustler’s Thornton Park Central.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bungalower
The Killers come out of their cage this week to play Amway Center
American emo rock band The Killers will stomp onto the stage at Amway Center this week as part of their delayed 2020 album tour for Imploding the Mirage. The band, fronted by devout Mormon Brandon Flowers, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, playing songs from the aforementioned Mirage and their latest album that just came out last month, Pressure Machine. Also performing will be special guest Johnny Marr from The Smiths.
Comments / 0