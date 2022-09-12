El Vic’s Kitchen (Facebook), a fusion Indian restaurant in College Park, has closed. The restaurant opened in the former Tartine space at 2445 Edgewater Drive [GMap] back in 2019. The news of their closing was first shared by College Park Main Street. Though El Vic’s was quick to add that they were “…looking forward to coming back soon” and that they would be posting updates on their Instagram and Facebook page. They were unable to be reached for more information.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO