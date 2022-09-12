Read full article on original website
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
Aaron Rodgers totally throws Packers wide receiver under the bus
Aaron Rodgers’ gave a blunt answer when answering a question about wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ role in the offense. This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, due in part to the offense being unable to get anything going. Specifically, the receiving game, where they were single-handedly out-gained as a unit by Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks
Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not go as planned for the new Denver Broncos quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately stunned Wilson and the Broncos with a 17-16 victory. Wilson, who was boo’d by the fans, was still in the good graces of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former QB-WR duo took part in a […] The post Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
Saints latest free agent signing could spell trouble for Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value
New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may be worse than the team let on. During the Saints’ week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara played less than he typically would. The lead back was on the field for just 61% of the snaps resulting in just 38 total plays.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
Micah Parsons drops stern Joe Burrow warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals
Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to see the same Joe Burrow that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t as well. The Cowboys star made his opinion on Burrow clear, emphasizing that the team shouldn’t underestimate the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. While Burrow may have thrown for four interceptions the last time out, it doesn’t mean he would do the same against Dallas. In the contrary, the youngster will only be more aware of his passes and decision-making to avoid making mistakes once again.
Yardbarker
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
The worst NFL coaching decisions of Week 1, highlighted of course by Nathaniel Hackett's Broncos malpractice
I did not plan to write my fireable coach rankings after only one week of the season. I wanted to take a month’s worth of evidence, sort through the stupid and powerful decisions each team leader made through four games, and draw conclusions after that. But I make plans...
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders isn’t here for ‘gas money’ schedules
As a player, Deion Sanders was never afraid to speak his mind. Sanders has carried that mindset into his duties as head coach for the Jackson State football program. After the Tigers’ win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic- a yearly contest that the head coach has expressed disdain for in the past- […] The post Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders isn’t here for ‘gas money’ schedules appeared first on ClutchPoints.
