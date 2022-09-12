ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect escapes after being shot at by Lindsay police officer

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

Law enforcement is searching for a man who led police on a chase and pointed a gun at officers in Lindsay.

Around 11:30 Saturday night, officers approached a disabled driver near Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue.

Officers saw a weapon in the backseat and when asked about it, the man ran away.

Police chased the suspect and the officers used a taser, leading to the suspect dropping a handgun.

Lindsay police say the suspect then picked the gun up and pointed it in the direction of the officers.

One officer shot at the suspect, who ran away and has not been caught.

Authorities do not know if the man was hit by the gunfire.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Department took over the criminal investigation.

The officer who fired their gun is on administrative leave while Lindsay police investigate, which is standard practice when an officer discharges a firearm.

