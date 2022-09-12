Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
When will Seattle's heavy rain return?
Good Day Seattle's Abby Acone answers the question, "When will heavy rain return?" FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has a look at the seven-day forecast, with thunderstorms expected in the Cascades in the first part of the week.
Brilliant sunsets a silver lining to smoky skies
SEATTLE — Western Washington can have some spectacular sunsets in the summer, but Sunday’s was especially a stunner. Part of the reason behind the vibrant red display was all the wildfire smoke that plagued western Washington over the weekend. When the sun set on Sunday, regular water clouds...
West Seattle Bridge passes final safety test, ready to reopen Sunday
SEATTLE — The West Seattle Bridge officially passed its final safety test on Thursday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), the data from this strength test confirms the bridge is strong, safe and ready to reopen on Sunday. On Tuesday, SDOT conducted the "live load testing" by...
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
Seattle During and After the Civil War
During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
q13fox.com
I-405 to close in Bellevue this week for culvert repair work
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Lanes on I-405 in Bellevue will be reduced—and in some cases, the entire highway will be fully closed—for repair work on a failed culvert this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be digging out and replacing a culvert near the 112th Ave SE exit.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Air Quality alert in effect
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 4, 2022 – The National Weather Service forecasts beautiful weather throughout Snohomish County all week with a chance of showers only Sunday. Expect a slight breeze coming from the northwest ranging from 5-13 mph. Daily temperatures will be warmer this week fluctuating between a low of 54°F in the evenings to 80°F in the afternoons.
Wildfire smoke comes every year, do Washingtonians even care?
Smoke officially reached the Seattle area this past weekend, and with it came some of the worst air quality in the world according to IQAir’s Air Quality Index (AQI), but for Seattlities, the reality of hazy skies and blazes nearby haven’t quite hit. In a new Pemco Mutual...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
SDOT conducts weight load test on West Seattle Bridge ahead of Sunday reopening
SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is finishing its final steps before the long-anticipated opening of the West Seattle Bridge. The SDOT is on schedule to reopen the bridge to all traffic on Sunday. But before that, SDOT crews have been completing maintenance work and conducting tests...
KOMO News
Red sunsets and how they're made
Western Washington was a hot spot for photographers this last weekend when the setting sun, harvest moon and sunrise were aflame in a colorful array of bright to dark red, orange, amber and maroon. I’d argue that Seattle has the best sunsets of any city year ‘round. Here...
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
Flying Magazine
Seaplane Wreckage Found in Puget Sound
The wreckage was located using side scan sonar, multibeam sonar, and 3D instruments. [Courtesy: University of Washington Applied Physics Laboratory]. The National Transportation Safety Board has located the wreckage of the DHC-3 Turbine Otter that crashed in Mutiny Bay near Seattle earlier this month. The aircraft, registered to Northwest Seaplanes, went down on the afternoon of September 4 during a routing flight from Friday Harbor to Renton.
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
Southbound I-5 reopens at Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge after ‘urgent maintenance work’
SEATTLE — Lanes closures and a massive backup on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning were caused by routine but urgent maintenance work, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. Two right lanes of southbound I-5 closed at the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle for four-and-a-half hours, starting about 6...
KUOW
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
secretseattle.co
8 Hispanic-Owned Restaurants You Need To Check Out In Seattle
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by visiting these Hispanic-owned restaurants in Seattle!. Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! From September 15 through October 15, we celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic-Americans. This includes those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Here in Seattle we are lucky to have benefited from the Hispanic-American members of our community in many ways—but our personal favorite may be the food.
KING 5
