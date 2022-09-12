ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ATCEMS sees 11% more calls on UT, Alabama gameday

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin’s campus was overflowing with people this weekend for Saturday’s big football game. Those crowds also brought in a lot more calls to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Captain Darren Noak with ATCEMS said they received 465 calls Saturday alone.

“A little bit over 11% increase in overall call volume for the entire system based on when you compare it to the last four Saturdays,” Noak said.

RELATED COVERAGE: EMS shortage leaves some areas underserved to cover UT football

He said it’s the highest call volume they’ve seen since May 7 of this year.

“You break that down, that’s on average 20 calls an hour for a 24-hour period,” Noak said.

Dozens of those calls were directly related to UT’s game against Alabama.

“Our special event staff and some of the field units responded to 32 incidents right in and around DKR Stadium related to the game. And a vast majority, as expected, were heat-related,” Noak said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Record number of fans flood streets after UT home game against Alabama

Someone who was amongst the crowd standing in that heat was Brendan James.

He said he made sure to stay hydrated throughout the game and not to risk a medical emergency.

“We were taking trips up to get waters. I think I had like four waters. Especially if you’re a college kid drinking beers during the game too, you have to mix in water every once and a while,” James said.

It was James’ first UT game, but he said hopefully not his last.

Union: Staffing issues, spike in calls led to 28-minute wait for ambulance

With the season just getting started, Noak expects busier weekends ahead for ATCEMS.

“This Texas heat is brutal. It’s something we need to watch in the coming games as well,” Noak said.

