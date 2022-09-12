NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- 2023 marks the 20th Anniversary of Barstool Sports, Inc. and it will be unveiling a host of new content for its 100+ million fans to celebrate this milestone. Kicking things off, the media juggernaut has announced seven new shows, five new live events and a new NIL marketplace for college athletes and creators to further solidify the company’s creativity, influence and impact on Millennial and Gen Z audiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006138/en/ Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini speaking at the company’s 2023 upfront presentation on Wednesday, September 14 in New York City. Photo credit: Barstool Sports

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO