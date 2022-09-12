Read full article on original website
VFW Post 8904 Earns All American Award
September 15, 2022 - For the VFW fiscal year 2021-2022 that ended on June 30, 2022, Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904, Center, Texas, was named as an “All American Post” by the National Organization. Each year a select group of VFW Posts are presented with All American Status which is meant to recognize outstanding VFW posts and is based on participation in VFW Programs as well as membership gains.
Center HS Alumni Association Announces Newest Inductees - Capt. Moore, Latham
September 14, 2022 - The Center High School Alumni Committee has selected two recipients for induction into the Hall Of Honor this year - Capt. John M. Moore (Class of ’62) and John K. Latham, Jr. (Class of ’65). The awards will be presented at the All School Alumni meeting on Saturday morning, September 24 at the John Windham Civic Center. The meeting starts at 10 am but come early for a good seat and plenty of time to visit with other ex-students.
City of Timpson Notice of Council Meeting, Sept. 20 Agenda
September 15, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the City of Timpson will be held on the 20th day of September, 2022 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
County VSO Visits with Commissioners on Duties; Plans for Election Administrator Move Forward
September 13, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners received an update from Sherry Riley,Veterans Service Officer (VSO), on the current status of her position and the duties it includes during their September 7, 2022, meeting. Riley explained she services veterans from both Shelby and San Augustine Counties, and due to...
Celebrate Recovery in September
This year the national message for Recovery Awareness Month is “Recovery Is For Everyone: every person, every family, every community”. ADAC wanted to put their own twist on that message for the month of September and Recovery Day at the Park, which is “Normalize Recovery.”. The purpose...
Timpson FFA Students Compete at Four States Fair, Gain Three Class Wins
September 13, 2022 - Congratulations to members of the Timpson FFA Show Team! Three members showed their heifers at the Four States Fair Junior Show in Texarkana on September 10, 2022. Kayson Pledger brought home three class wins and the Santa Gertrudis Grand Champion Heifer. Tate Barnes brought home one...
Dorothy Mae Horton
A home going celebration will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 with the viewing from 12-noon until 6pm at Community Funeral Home 157 CR 2230 in Center. Dorthy Mae Horton was born to Sam Matthew and Every Sanders on October 13, 1966. She is survived by:. Children:. Travis Handy, Jr....
Timpson High School Homecoming 2022 Activities
September 15, 2022 - Timpson High School's 2022 Homecoming will be Friday, September 23rd when the Bears will battle the Grapeland Sandies. The day will begin with the homecoming court breakfast, followed by rehearsal and the annual parade starting at 2pm. After the parade, there will be a community pep-rally...
Charles Ray "Sonny" Walker
Graveside service is 11am on Saturday, September 17, at Rather Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation is Friday, September 16 from 10am until 6pm at Community Funeral Home, Center, TX. Charles joined the Bell Chapel Baptist Church at an early age. He attended and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963. He...
County Accepting Sealed Bids on Road Materials
September 15, 2022 - Shelby County is accepting sealed bids for road maintenance materials. Sealed bids are due in the County Judge’s Office no later than 3pm on Friday, September 30, 2022. Please contact the County Judge’s office at 936-598-3863 for a bid packet. Please write “BID” on the...
Center HS Cheer Boosters Offering "Pink-Out" Shirts for Sale
These order forms are due on Monday, September 19, 2022. If you work for or attend CISD, you will have your shirt in hand by October 6, 2022. If not, you can pick up your shirt on October 12, 2022. Submit your order form to any campus front office or...
Two Mental Health Support Group Opportunities - Alzheimer’s, Anxiety
September 13, 2022 - Cultivate Mental Health offers two different workshops at 325 Tenaha St., Center TX 75935. Please call our office to register (936)256-3646, admin@cultivatemh.org. www.facebook.com/CultivateMentalHealth/. Alzheimer’s Caregiver workshop meets every Tuesday starting September 13, 2022 form 3pm to 4pm and goes through October 18, 2022. Alzheimer’s Caregiver is...
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
Widening Project Beginning in Shelby County
September 14, 2022 - Work is scheduled to begin in Shelby County this week that will rehabilitate and widen a roadway. Crews will begin work on FM 1656/Airport Road from SH 7 to FM 699 this week through the next five weeks, weather permitting. The work will include adding an additional 8-inches of limestone to the road base while widening the pavement from the current width of 22-feet to 26-feet.
Center Varsity Tennis Splits Last Two Matches
September 13, 2022 - The Center Varsity tennis team split their last two matches. They lost to the #4 state ranked Lindale Eagles on Saturday, September 10th with a final tournament result of 1-18 and won over Kilgore 14-5 at home on Monday, September 12th. Against Kilgore, the girls once...
