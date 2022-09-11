Twitter reacts to Chargers' win over Raiders in season opener

The Chargers defeated the Raiders 24-19 in their first game of the season. Some highlights included multiple sacks from star defender Khalil Mack and eye-popping touchdown throws from Justin Herbert.

The last time the two teams faced, Las Vegas eliminated Los Angeles’ playoff hopes in a heartbreaking overtime loss last year, but it’s safe to say that the Bolts got their revenge.

Here’s how the internet reacted to today’s game: