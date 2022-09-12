Read full article on original website
Related
Chevy Camaro Theft Goes Wrong When Burglars Find Out They’re Awful Drivers
Two 19-year-olds attempted to steal to Chevrolet Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Detroit yesterday, but while they successfully managed to gain access to the cars, their skills behind the wheel let them down magnificently. With car thefts increasing across the US recently, and one factor...
You Won’t Believe the Cost for New Batteries in These Affordable EVs
With the prices of used EVs going down, what can you expect to pay for a new replacement battery? The post You Won’t Believe the Cost for New Batteries in These Affordable EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man Says Tesla 'Locked Him Out' of Car Until He Pays for $26K Battery
"Now Tesla is trying desperately to hide the fact that they have these issues with the batteries that need to be recalled," Mario Zelaya said.
Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel
It's official, Ram's only in-house diesel engine is dead. Here's a peak at the diesel that might replace it. The post Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does the 2022 Chevy Colorado Have a Luxury High Country Trim?
Find out why there's 1 alternative to the 2022 Chevy Colorado that is a better luxury midsize truck option. The post Does the 2022 Chevy Colorado Have a Luxury High Country Trim? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Elon Musk Promises to Fulfill a Promise Made in 2015 by the End of 2022
Tesla has become a household name by pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle innovation. Led by its outspoken and often controversial CEO Elon Musk, Tesla cars have demonstrated the speed and range possible for EVs. Despite the company’s success, it has struggled to meet one of its goals: self-driving cars. Elon Musk’s promises of autonomous Teslas have never proven true, but he has once again promised that this will be possible by the end of 2022. Should he be trusted?
Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat Actually Bring You the Full-Size Truck Qualities You Deserve?
Will you find the full-size truck qualities you desire in the 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat? Keep reading and find out. The post Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat Actually Bring You the Full-Size Truck Qualities You Deserve? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Subaru Outback
The 2023 Subaru is a great option for anyone looking for a new vehicle. Here are 6 things Consumer Reports liked about the Outback. The post 6 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Subaru Outback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Subaru Crosstrek: A Major Improvement?
Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek a major improvement, or is it falling behind competitors? Here's what you need to know. The post 2023 Subaru Crosstrek: A Major Improvement? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Urologist Uses Rivian R1T to Power Surgical Operation
The Rivian R1T is Ameirca's first electric truck. Read how a urologist put his R1T to work during a power outage here. The post Urologist Uses Rivian R1T to Power Surgical Operation appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Was Finally Put to the Test
We have more clues about the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport. See what the Honda Pilot TrailSport will bring to the table. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Was Finally Put to the Test appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
Can the Toyota RAV4 Prime Run on Electricity Only?
The Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid SUV that uses a gas engine and electric motors. Can it run on just electricity? The post Can the Toyota RAV4 Prime Run on Electricity Only? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Toyota 4Runner Alternatives for Less Than $40,000
It's hard to beat a 4Runner, but Ford and Jeep are hoping these SUVs steal some sales before the new 4Runner comes out. The post 4 Toyota 4Runner Alternatives for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Great Subaru Outback Alternatives Under $40,000
Find out which three midsize SUVs are the best Subaru Outback alternatives under $40,000. The post 3 Great Subaru Outback Alternatives Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Most Popular 2022 GMC Canyon Trim Actually the Best?
Find out if the most popular version of the 2022 GMC Canyon is actually the best one to buy. The post Is the Most Popular 2022 GMC Canyon Trim Actually the Best? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want
Why would collectors pass on a rare classic 1969 Ford Mustang? We'll tell you. The post The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s Going On With the Ram Dakota?
Rumors have been circling that Ram is planning to build a mid-size truck. What could be coming for the 2024 Ram Dakota? The post What’s Going On With the Ram Dakota? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
139K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1