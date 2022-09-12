Tesla has become a household name by pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle innovation. Led by its outspoken and often controversial CEO Elon Musk, Tesla cars have demonstrated the speed and range possible for EVs. Despite the company’s success, it has struggled to meet one of its goals: self-driving cars. Elon Musk’s promises of autonomous Teslas have never proven true, but he has once again promised that this will be possible by the end of 2022. Should he be trusted?

