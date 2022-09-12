ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk Promises to Fulfill a Promise Made in 2015 by the End of 2022

Tesla has become a household name by pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle innovation. Led by its outspoken and often controversial CEO Elon Musk, Tesla cars have demonstrated the speed and range possible for EVs. Despite the company’s success, it has struggled to meet one of its goals: self-driving cars. Elon Musk’s promises of autonomous Teslas have never proven true, but he has once again promised that this will be possible by the end of 2022. Should he be trusted?
Vice

Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
MotorBiscuit

What’s Going On With the Ram Dakota?

Rumors have been circling that Ram is planning to build a mid-size truck. What could be coming for the 2024 Ram Dakota? The post What’s Going On With the Ram Dakota? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

