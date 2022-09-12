Read full article on original website
Legg girls volleyball teams split Thursday matches with Harper Creek
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School Volleyball teams went 2-2 on Thursday night against Harper Creek. The eighth grade A team lost to Harper Creek 6-25, 10-25, 7-15. Top Stats:. TK Boyd – 3 kills, 1 Ace. Julianna Cowles – 3 digs, 1 Ace. Brooklyn...
CHS volleyball team defeats Hastings in five games, Foley out for the season
HASTINGS, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater won an exciting Interstate 8 girls volleyball match at Hastings on Wednesday night, three games to two by scores of 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 19-25, 15-11. The Cardinals played without Elli Foley after she had knee surgery Monday night and is now out the rest of our season.
Big 8 Conference to add Maple Valley in 2023
VERMONTVILLE, MI (WTVB) – The Big 8 Conference announced Thursday that Maple Valley High School in Vermontville will become the seventh member of the league beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, joining Bronson, Quincy, Union City, Reading, Concord, and Springport. The league mentioned Maple Valley’s traditions of athletics and...
OBITUARY: Carolyn “Jill” Ware
Carolyn “Jill” Ware, 78, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her home. She was born February 6, 1944 in Virgil, Kansas to William and Virginia (Henderson) Berry. She married Larry Ware and he preceded her in death on October 5, 2021. Jill was retired from...
Kalamazoo students from Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation make a difference in NOLA
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some local high students involved with Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation spent some time in the Big Easy this summer helping renovate a park and recreation center. The students, who belong to Jeter’s Leaders, helped revitalize the Joe W. Brown Park and Recreation...
Actor and advocate Cheech Marin to celebrate launch of “Cheech’s Stash” at Bloom City Sturgis on Sunday
STURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Actor and legalization advocate Cheech Marin will celebrate the Michigan launch of his “Cheech’s Stash” line of premium cannabis flower at the Bloom City provisioning center in Sturgis this Sunday, September 18. The store will be celebrating the product launch with...
Driver accused of shooting at police during pursuit charged in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Monroe man who is accused of shooting at police officers during a multi county chase was formally charged with seven counts in Calhoun County on Thursday. Calhoun County on line court records show 39-year-old Alan James Golematis is facing charges of assault intent...
BUSINESS BEAT: Ribbon cutting set for Coldwater Chiropractic & Wellness Center
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony next Thursday, September 22nd at Coldwater Chiropractic & Wellness Center. The event will start at 4:00 p.m.. This will give a chance to meet Dr. Nicole Hatt, Dr Austin Collar-Dempsey or Dr....
Charges filed following alleged strangulation incidents at North Michigan Avenue residence
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis resident has been charged with two felony counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor count of Domestic Violence following a pair of alleged strangulation incidents earlier this week in Coldwater. An arraignment was held...
“Suicidal suspect” who shot at Branch County deputies taken into custody
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
Thieves take catalytic converters from several vehicles at Marshall business
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
BUSINESS BEAT: Bronson City Council approve liquor license for new restaurant, Smitty’s license transferred
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council took action on a pair of liquor licenses Monday night. They approve a Liquor License for the new Azteca Mexican Restaurant at 575 East Chicago. City Manager Brandon Mersman said the restaurant opened last week in the old La Pachanga building.
Police locate, arrest man related to Saturday kidnapping/shooting
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arresting a man who allegedly kidnapped and shot at a girlfriend on Saturday morning, September 10. Authorities say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was found by police on Tuesday, September 13, hiding in the back of a cargo van in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street during a traffic stop.
Commissioners bring forward software purchase for classifying jail inmates
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A request to purchase software in order to classify inmates at the Branch County Jail was brought forward by the Branch County Board of Commissioners on Thursday morning for their next regular meeting on September 27. Branch County Jail Captain Fred Blankenship said the Northpointe...
