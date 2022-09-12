ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Big 8 Conference to add Maple Valley in 2023

VERMONTVILLE, MI (WTVB) – The Big 8 Conference announced Thursday that Maple Valley High School in Vermontville will become the seventh member of the league beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, joining Bronson, Quincy, Union City, Reading, Concord, and Springport. The league mentioned Maple Valley’s traditions of athletics and...
VERMONTVILLE, MI
OBITUARY: Carolyn “Jill” Ware

Carolyn “Jill” Ware, 78, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her home. She was born February 6, 1944 in Virgil, Kansas to William and Virginia (Henderson) Berry. She married Larry Ware and he preceded her in death on October 5, 2021. Jill was retired from...
QUINCY, MI
Thieves take catalytic converters from several vehicles at Marshall business

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
MARSHALL, MI
Police locate, arrest man related to Saturday kidnapping/shooting

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arresting a man who allegedly kidnapped and shot at a girlfriend on Saturday morning, September 10. Authorities say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was found by police on Tuesday, September 13, hiding in the back of a cargo van in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street during a traffic stop.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

