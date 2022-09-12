ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old shark attack survivor gets ultimate surprise from his heroes

ABC 7 Chicago
An 11-year-old boy is speaking out about his life and death battle with a shark.

Jameson Reeder Jr. is adjusting to his new reality. The young boy was bitten by a bull shark while snorkeling with family in the Florida Keys less than a month ago

"Well, I am very sad that my foot is gone but I'm happy to be alive," he said.

Miraculously, he survived. However, part of his right leg was amputated.

ALSO SEE: American woman killed in bull shark attack while snorkeling with family in Bahamas

He's already has four surgeries, with more ahead. The road to recovery is long.

"It's going to be long, but it seems like he's got the right attitude for this, and he's eager to get out of the wheelchair already," his parents said.

"I think it's going to be pretty interesting because that dynamic you just described, he he's so excited to get out of the wheelchair, so excited to reenter life as he knew it. But the body isn't there yet," his father added.

Jameson is already challenging himself in physical therapy, counting down the days until he's fitted for a prosthetic

Jameson spent three weeks in the hospital watching movies to pass the time. One of his favorites now is "Soul Surfer." The story of teenage surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost her left arm in a shark attack. She overcame the odds and had a special message for Jameson.

RELATED: Family member beats shark to free teen girl from its jaws in Florida

"She's talked about how she learned how to adapt, try hard things, and she still surf. She's still a professional surfer," Jameson's mom said.

"And she invited me to her surf camp in Hawaii," the young boy added.

Legendary surfer Kelly Slater reached out too!

But before Jameson starts surf camp in Hawaii, he said he wants to go back to the reef where his attack happened to face his fears head on.

