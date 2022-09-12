Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
10 Wrestlers Who Have Returned To WWE In 2022
Here are 10 wrestlers who have returned to WWE in 2022 so far!
411mania.com
Steve Austin On His Decision to Retire At 38, Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
Steve Austin recently weighed in on his decision to retire, calling it one of the toughest things he’s ever had to do. Austin spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On his decision to retire: “Believe me, retiring at 38...
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long On If He Was Surprised By Allegations Levied Against Vince McMahon
Nearly two months have passed since Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE in the wake of an investigation into a reported series of hush money payments he allegedly made to former female employees to silence them from speaking publicly about potential misconduct and harassment, but the scandalous termination of his corporate reign still hangs over wrestling.
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
MJF Announces Engagement, Tells Ladies 'Just Because There's A Goalie Doesn't Mean You Can't Score'
MJF is engaged, but a ring doesn't mean a thing. MJF took to Instagram to announce that he's engaged to Naomi Rosenblum. He also wished her a happy birthday. Rosenblum previously appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite where she was making out with MJF. Just because MJF is engaged...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Confident He Could Beat CM Punk In A Fight
Everyone is talking about CM Punk at the moment due to the explosive comments he made at the All Out post-show media scrum, and because of his backstage altercation with The Elite following the scrum. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently addressed the CM Punk situation on his Oh...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves
AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move. Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed why he thinks the younger generation in AEW hasn’t bought into CM Punk and his philosophy and how even if Punk went into AEW with the best of intentions, connecting with younger generations can be tough. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Notes On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Main Event For Show, New Talent To Be Revealed
– A new report has details on what will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns match will serve as the headlining bout of tonight’s show, which is the Good Brothers’ final scheduled appearance for the company.
411mania.com
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Shares Selfie Of Top WWE Raw Star
John Cena loves to tease fans on his personal Instagram account by posting random images, and now the 16-time WWE World Champion has posted a selfie taken by a current "WWE Raw" superstar. Yesterday, Cena posted a selfie taken by Austin Theory to his 17.9 million followers. Of course, Theory...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
411mania.com
The Blue Meanie Thinks CM Punk’s Comments On MJF At AEW All Out Were a Work
CM Punk’s AEW All Out media scrum comments obviously drew a lot of attention, but The Blue Meanie thinks the part about MJF was a work. The ECW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and said that while much of the tirade was a shoot, there was one part he felt like was meant for storyline.
stillrealtous.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Why He Left WWE
For years Claudio Castagnoli competed in WWE as Cesaro, but his contract expired months ago and he decided to part ways with the company. Rumors of Claudio’s impending AEW debut started making the rounds, and he officially joined the company when he wrestled his first match for All Elite Wrestling at Forbidden Door back in June.
411mania.com
Sheamus & MJF Trade Shots On Twitter Over Heels Wearing Scarfs
Sheamus and MJF had a back-and-forth battle of words online over the important topic of heels wearing scarfs. The whole thing began when Sheamus posted to Twitter to tell Happy Corbin that “real heels wear scarfs,” leading to a response from the famously scarf-wearing MJF. MJF called the...
