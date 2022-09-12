ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With

Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Triple H
wrestlinginc.com

Teddy Long On If He Was Surprised By Allegations Levied Against Vince McMahon

Nearly two months have passed since Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE in the wake of an investigation into a reported series of hush money payments he allegedly made to former female employees to silence them from speaking publicly about potential misconduct and harassment, but the scandalous termination of his corporate reign still hangs over wrestling.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Confident He Could Beat CM Punk In A Fight

Everyone is talking about CM Punk at the moment due to the explosive comments he made at the All Out post-show media scrum, and because of his backstage altercation with The Elite following the scrum. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently addressed the CM Punk situation on his Oh...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Gorilla Position#Wwe Clash#Castle#Nxt
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year

Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)

WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves

AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move. Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk

On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed why he thinks the younger generation in AEW hasn’t bought into CM Punk and his philosophy and how even if Punk went into AEW with the best of intentions, connecting with younger generations can be tough. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Shares Selfie Of Top WWE Raw Star

John Cena loves to tease fans on his personal Instagram account by posting random images, and now the 16-time WWE World Champion has posted a selfie taken by a current "WWE Raw" superstar. Yesterday, Cena posted a selfie taken by Austin Theory to his 17.9 million followers. Of course, Theory...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE
411mania.com

The Blue Meanie Thinks CM Punk’s Comments On MJF At AEW All Out Were a Work

CM Punk’s AEW All Out media scrum comments obviously drew a lot of attention, but The Blue Meanie thinks the part about MJF was a work. The ECW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and said that while much of the tirade was a shoot, there was one part he felt like was meant for storyline.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Why He Left WWE

For years Claudio Castagnoli competed in WWE as Cesaro, but his contract expired months ago and he decided to part ways with the company. Rumors of Claudio’s impending AEW debut started making the rounds, and he officially joined the company when he wrestled his first match for All Elite Wrestling at Forbidden Door back in June.
WWE
411mania.com

Sheamus & MJF Trade Shots On Twitter Over Heels Wearing Scarfs

Sheamus and MJF had a back-and-forth battle of words online over the important topic of heels wearing scarfs. The whole thing began when Sheamus posted to Twitter to tell Happy Corbin that “real heels wear scarfs,” leading to a response from the famously scarf-wearing MJF. MJF called the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy