Jackson, MO

semoball.com

Column: Jackson back on track, Cape Central earns second win

The Jackson Indians looked like their old selves on Friday night against SEMO North Conference foe Farmington, trouncing the Knights 47-7 to take an early lead in the conference standings. It's looking more and more like the Indians will still be the team to beat in the conference and Class...
JACKSON, MO
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Two die in fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold

Two people died Tuesday night, Sept. 13, following a wrong-way collision on I-55 near Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head-on near Hwy. 141, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.
ARNOLD, MO
cilfm.com

Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been found guilty of first degree murder. Devale Johnson, 25, is one of three men charged in the August 2020 death of Jamonte Allison. Police said the 44-year-old Allison was shot to death at a home in the 1000 block of North Robert A Stalls Avenue as the result of an ongoing dispute.
CARBONDALE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Homicide case in House Springs

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an active homicide investigation in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45 PM, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting multiple gunshots. Moments later, another call came in reporting a person had been shot. Deputies arrived minutes after the original call and found a man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was later pronounced dead.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
#Dig Down#Volleyball#Saxony#South Iron#Notre Dame#Knights#Bulldogs#The Dig For Life
mymoinfo.com

Altercation between neighbors turns deadly in Festus

(Festus) An altercation between two neighbors in the Festus Garden Apartments turned deadly Tuesday night after one of the neighbors allegedly stabbed the other. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers were dispatched to 516 Briar Ride around 10:20pm. The name of the suspect has not been released pending official...
FESTUS, MO
Kait 8

1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
NEW MADRID, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
nextstl.com

The Flats at Forest Park, 490 N Kingshighway Making Progress

There are some signs f progress for The Flats at Forest Park, a $35M, 119-unit high-end apartment building by Pier Property Group of Steelcote fame. A $300k building permit application was submitted for interior selective demo for the building at 490 N Kingshighway at McPherson formerly Reliance Automotive in the Central West End neighborhood. Also a $0 zoning-only building permit application was submitted for int/ext renovations. This is done to determine whether any zoning variances are required, and then seek them before the Board of Adjustment. The architect is Arcturis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman arrested at Arnold credit union

Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
ARNOLD, MO
wfcnnews.com

Sesser's Custard Stand to temporarily shut down

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Southern Illinois favorite will be temporarily closing their business in Sesser. The Custard Stand, located on Park Street in Sesser, made an announcement that they would be temporarily closing. The statement read,. "As of today, we need to shut things down for for a little while....
SESSER, IL
KMOV

Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

