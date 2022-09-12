Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
Column: Jackson back on track, Cape Central earns second win
The Jackson Indians looked like their old selves on Friday night against SEMO North Conference foe Farmington, trouncing the Knights 47-7 to take an early lead in the conference standings. It's looking more and more like the Indians will still be the team to beat in the conference and Class...
semoball.com
High School Football Stat Leaders
Statistical leaders from the Sikeston Standard-Democrat coverage area.
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
2 people die in crash near I-55 in Arnold
Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday that led to Interstate 55 northbound shutting down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Two die in fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
Two people died Tuesday night, Sept. 13, following a wrong-way collision on I-55 near Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head-on near Hwy. 141, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
cilfm.com
Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man has been found guilty of first degree murder. Devale Johnson, 25, is one of three men charged in the August 2020 death of Jamonte Allison. Police said the 44-year-old Allison was shot to death at a home in the 1000 block of North Robert A Stalls Avenue as the result of an ongoing dispute.
mymoinfo.com
Homicide case in House Springs
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an active homicide investigation in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45 PM, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting multiple gunshots. Moments later, another call came in reporting a person had been shot. Deputies arrived minutes after the original call and found a man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was later pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 people killed in head-on crash on I-55 in Jefferson County identified
ARNOLD, Mo. — Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified which car was traveling southbound on northbound Interstate 55. This story has been corrected. We apologize for the error. Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County. The crash happened at...
Man shot, killed in Jefferson County
Sheriff's deputies are looking for the shooter who killed a man in Jefferson County Tuesday night.
mymoinfo.com
Altercation between neighbors turns deadly in Festus
(Festus) An altercation between two neighbors in the Festus Garden Apartments turned deadly Tuesday night after one of the neighbors allegedly stabbed the other. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers were dispatched to 516 Briar Ride around 10:20pm. The name of the suspect has not been released pending official...
Kait 8
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
nextstl.com
The Flats at Forest Park, 490 N Kingshighway Making Progress
There are some signs f progress for The Flats at Forest Park, a $35M, 119-unit high-end apartment building by Pier Property Group of Steelcote fame. A $300k building permit application was submitted for interior selective demo for the building at 490 N Kingshighway at McPherson formerly Reliance Automotive in the Central West End neighborhood. Also a $0 zoning-only building permit application was submitted for int/ext renovations. This is done to determine whether any zoning variances are required, and then seek them before the Board of Adjustment. The architect is Arcturis.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman arrested at Arnold credit union
Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
KMOV
2 persons of interest identified after man, 46, killed in House Springs
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified two persons of interest after a man was killed in House Springs Tuesday night. Investigators said Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs, died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill around 8:45 p.m. The...
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
wfcnnews.com
Sesser's Custard Stand to temporarily shut down
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Southern Illinois favorite will be temporarily closing their business in Sesser. The Custard Stand, located on Park Street in Sesser, made an announcement that they would be temporarily closing. The statement read,. "As of today, we need to shut things down for for a little while....
KMOV
Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
Bye bye, Bread Co. | St. Louis-based café chain announces Panera rebrand for some locations
ST. LOUIS — Just like provel cheese, toasted ravioli, thin-crust pizza and gooey butter cake, referring to Panera Bread cafes as "Bread Co." is a hill that many St. Louisans would die on. But those living outside city and county limits might soon be forced to change their ways.
Comments / 0