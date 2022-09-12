Read full article on original website
8 ways the world has changed now that Queen Elizabeth II is dead
In a world without Queen Elizabeth, the British national anthem lyrics have changed and world leaders will work with King Charles.
David Beckham joins queue of thousands who are waiting up to 8 hours to pay tribute to the Queen as she lies in state
It's unclear whether the football star will get to skip the line or if he will have to wait for hours alongside the public.
London police say queen's funeral poses biggest ever security test
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - London's police force said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken as prime ministers, presidents and royals come together on Monday to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
