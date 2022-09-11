ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

⛳ FHSU women finish 11th at Swan Memorial

THORNTON, Colo. - The Fort Hays State women's golf team turned in an 11th-place finish at the 2022 Swan Memorial this week at Todd Creek Golf Club, a par-72, 5,997-yard layout outside Denver. The Tigers finished with a three-round total of 955, just four shots behind 10th place. After opening...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Monarchs split in Plainville

PLAINVILLE - The TMP-Marian volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Plainville. The Monarchs lost 25-17, 25-16 to Ellis then beat the host Cardinals 25-17, 25-10. Ellis defeated Plainville 25-15, 25-18. The Monarchs are 6-8 on the season.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

FHSU Athletics welcomes seven Hall of Fame inductees on September 24

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Athletics will welcome seven new members into the Tiger Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The inductees going into the Hall of Fame this year include Jon Nelson (Track & Field/Cross Country, 1970-74), Fred Campbell (Men's Basketball, 1984-86), Steve Broxterman (Track & Field, 1986-88), Greg Yost (Football, 1987-90), Damian Evans (Men's Basketball, 1990-92), Derek Pomeroy (Baseball, 1992-93), and Shelby White (Women's Golf, 2004-07).
HAYS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Sports
City
Hays, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Hays, KS
Sports
Hays Post

🥈 Hays girls 2nd, boys 4th at Boot Hill Invite

The Hays High girls cross country team took second at the Boot Hill Invitational on Thursday in Dodge City. The Indians placed between Western Athletic Conference teams Garden City and Dodge City. Garden City claimed the top three individual spots. Arely Maldonado was the top Hays finisher in fourth at...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference

Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Hunter Brown and quarterback Jack Dawson talked with the media Tuesday before the Tiger take on the Lincoln Blue Tigers Saturday.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎾 HHS girls' tennis finishes sixth in Dodge City

DODGE CITY – The Hays High girls’ tennis team finished in tie for sixth at the Dodge City Invitational Tuesday. The Indians scored 23 points and tied with Liberal. Garden City won the team title with 72 points, 32 ahead of second place Dodge City. The Indians No....
DODGE CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Hyland
Hays Post

⛳ HHS girls cruise to team title in Liberal

LIBERAL - The Hays High girls’ golf team placed four in the top-10 and won the Liberal Invitational by 16 shots Monday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 169, 16 ahead of Garden City's 185. Dodge City finished third with a 198. Katie Dinkel led...
LIBERAL, KS
Hays Post

Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Aug. 21 to 27

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Dustin Shawn Wegele, 40, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Aug. 21 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Kenneth Scott Starnes, 34, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Aug. 21 in Hays...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

OPINION: Emporia State is about to suspend tenure: Here’s why you should care

I may be fired for writing this. It would be an improper firing, a violation of my First Amendment rights as a university professor, an infringement of the ability to pursue my discipline and state the truth as I see it in the marketplace of ideas. The given reason might be restructuring, a need for change, a response to a crisis, or even “conduct.” But I fear the underlying reason for my firing, and that of my colleagues, would be that it’s a political maneuver to end tenure.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hornets#Tigers#Fhsu Athletics Emporia#Miaa#Esu
Hays Post

Hays High graduates see increasing success in post-secondary education

The Hays school district is seeing increases in student success after graduation, the school board heard in a report Tuesday night. Students graduating from high school had 69.5 percent post-secondary effective rate as of 2022. That looks at students in 2022 who graduated in spring 2020. HHS had a 91.1 percent graduation rate in 2020.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hansen grant brings cutting-edge tech to FHSU allied health

Thanks to a $100,000 grant awarded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Department of Allied Health at Fort Hays State University has recently acquired cutting-edge technology that will better prepare students for their chosen professions. FHSU dedicated an additional $75,000 in support of this project and its implementation. At...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays

A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Warm, windy Thursday could end in much-needed rainfall

After a warm and windy Thursday, the Hays area could receive some much-needed rainfall beginning after 3 p.m. There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, increasing to 50 percent into the evening, the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported. There is a possibility...
HAYS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Hays Post

FHSU Music Department's faculty showcase will be Friday

FHSU’s Music Department will host a free faculty showcase Friday. After several years without a showcase, the occasion will put a spotlight on the music faculty’s expertise in action. The recital will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. In the past, the department...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

2 fugitives from justice since 2019 captured in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who have been running from the law since 2019. On Tuesday, police learned two fugitives from justice were in the city of Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Information was that the two would be in a maroon Chevy truck with South Dakota Plates.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy