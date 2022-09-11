Read full article on original website
⛳ FHSU women finish 11th at Swan Memorial
THORNTON, Colo. - The Fort Hays State women's golf team turned in an 11th-place finish at the 2022 Swan Memorial this week at Todd Creek Golf Club, a par-72, 5,997-yard layout outside Denver. The Tigers finished with a three-round total of 955, just four shots behind 10th place. After opening...
🏐 Monarchs split in Plainville
PLAINVILLE - The TMP-Marian volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Plainville. The Monarchs lost 25-17, 25-16 to Ellis then beat the host Cardinals 25-17, 25-10. Ellis defeated Plainville 25-15, 25-18. The Monarchs are 6-8 on the season.
⚽ FHSU men receiving votes in latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, released on Tuesday. The Tigers were in the Top 25 in both the preseason and first regular season poll, but slipped to the highest listed receiving votes team outside of the Top 25.
FHSU Athletics welcomes seven Hall of Fame inductees on September 24
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Athletics will welcome seven new members into the Tiger Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The inductees going into the Hall of Fame this year include Jon Nelson (Track & Field/Cross Country, 1970-74), Fred Campbell (Men's Basketball, 1984-86), Steve Broxterman (Track & Field, 1986-88), Greg Yost (Football, 1987-90), Damian Evans (Men's Basketball, 1990-92), Derek Pomeroy (Baseball, 1992-93), and Shelby White (Women's Golf, 2004-07).
🥈 Hays girls 2nd, boys 4th at Boot Hill Invite
The Hays High girls cross country team took second at the Boot Hill Invitational on Thursday in Dodge City. The Indians placed between Western Athletic Conference teams Garden City and Dodge City. Garden City claimed the top three individual spots. Arely Maldonado was the top Hays finisher in fourth at...
🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Hunter Brown and quarterback Jack Dawson talked with the media Tuesday before the Tiger take on the Lincoln Blue Tigers Saturday.
🎥🏈 Kanak featured in Sports Illustrated profile
Former Hays High football standout and now Oklahoma Sooner Jaren Kanak is featured Thursday in an article on Sports Illustrated's All Sooners channel.
🎾 HHS girls' tennis finishes sixth in Dodge City
DODGE CITY – The Hays High girls’ tennis team finished in tie for sixth at the Dodge City Invitational Tuesday. The Indians scored 23 points and tied with Liberal. Garden City won the team title with 72 points, 32 ahead of second place Dodge City. The Indians No....
⛳ HHS girls cruise to team title in Liberal
LIBERAL - The Hays High girls’ golf team placed four in the top-10 and won the Liberal Invitational by 16 shots Monday at the Willow Tree Golf Course. The Indians shot a 169, 16 ahead of Garden City's 185. Dodge City finished third with a 198. Katie Dinkel led...
Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
HPD arrest log, Aug. 21 to 27
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Dustin Shawn Wegele, 40, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Aug. 21 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Kenneth Scott Starnes, 34, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Aug. 21 in Hays...
OPINION: Emporia State is about to suspend tenure: Here’s why you should care
I may be fired for writing this. It would be an improper firing, a violation of my First Amendment rights as a university professor, an infringement of the ability to pursue my discipline and state the truth as I see it in the marketplace of ideas. The given reason might be restructuring, a need for change, a response to a crisis, or even “conduct.” But I fear the underlying reason for my firing, and that of my colleagues, would be that it’s a political maneuver to end tenure.
Hays High graduates see increasing success in post-secondary education
The Hays school district is seeing increases in student success after graduation, the school board heard in a report Tuesday night. Students graduating from high school had 69.5 percent post-secondary effective rate as of 2022. That looks at students in 2022 who graduated in spring 2020. HHS had a 91.1 percent graduation rate in 2020.
Hansen grant brings cutting-edge tech to FHSU allied health
Thanks to a $100,000 grant awarded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the Department of Allied Health at Fort Hays State University has recently acquired cutting-edge technology that will better prepare students for their chosen professions. FHSU dedicated an additional $75,000 in support of this project and its implementation. At...
Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Warm, windy Thursday could end in much-needed rainfall
After a warm and windy Thursday, the Hays area could receive some much-needed rainfall beginning after 3 p.m. There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, increasing to 50 percent into the evening, the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported. There is a possibility...
FHSU Music Department's faculty showcase will be Friday
FHSU’s Music Department will host a free faculty showcase Friday. After several years without a showcase, the occasion will put a spotlight on the music faculty’s expertise in action. The recital will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. In the past, the department...
🎙 Post Podcast: School year programing underway at the Hays Public Library
School year programming is underway at the Hays Public Library as they continue to develop their technological resources. Communications Coordinator, Callie Kolacny stops by to share the details on this episode of the Post Podcast. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts...
Plainville woman injured in rollover accident north of I-70 in Hays
At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Plainville woman's vehicle left Hall Street just north of Interstate 70 and her vehicle rolled. Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun said the woman was taken to HaysMed, but he said he did not think her injuries were life-threatening. The woman's name and age were...
2 fugitives from justice since 2019 captured in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who have been running from the law since 2019. On Tuesday, police learned two fugitives from justice were in the city of Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Information was that the two would be in a maroon Chevy truck with South Dakota Plates.
