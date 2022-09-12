Read full article on original website
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a picture-perfect one to get out and enjoy that September sunshine! If you're a fall fanatic, Saturday will be your weekend pick. So, what's there to do around the state this weekend? Here are some ideas!. The 73rd Annual Berlin Fair will...
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
As the home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to struggle financially, the chain has started to announce which locations it intends to shut down.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 73rd edition of the Berlin Fair will open Thursday night with a bang — literally. That's because when the agricultural fair — which runs at the Berlin Fair Grounds from Sept. 15 to 18 — opens for the first time in several years Thursday night, it will kick off with demolition derby show. During the derby, cars enter a ring and attempt to destroy each other. The first place winner of the derby will win $2,000, second place will take home $1,000 and third place will win $500, according to Sky Fire Productions.
Find out if you are brave enough to go through some of Connecticut’s spookiest haunted houses. Please check with the location before heading out as dates are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. The Dark Manor Haunted House. 25 Main...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford man was killed in a crash on Route 7 North in Brookfield Wednesday night. State police said Caleb Jerrod Anderson, 24, was driving in an unknown lane on Route 7 North around 9:30 p.m., north of exit 11, when he drove into the median and struck the Junction […]
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Illegal marijuana still exists in Connecticut, despite recreational use being legalized. News 8 rode along with Connecticut State Police to discover how specialized, undercover detectives take to the sky to spot illegal operations. “It’s human nature when you see the laws have been relaxed to push the envelope a little […]
The small, cramped cages were as far as the eye could see inside the 4-H rabbit barn on the Allen County Fairgrounds each year back in Kansas. The fascination of having a rabbit or bunny as a pet never appealed to me, but I knew a couple of people who had them as pets, so the news I saw today would have sent those particular folks into a frantic tailspin of worry.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
MIDDLETOWN – A plan to put a marijuana dispensary in the former Bank of America building on Washington Street gained unanimous approval from the Middletown Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. SFC CT – a joint partnership between Westport-based medical marijuana dispensary Bluepoint Wellness and two Connecticut residents –...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Customers are running out of patience with the long lines at the branches […]
The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With inflation still red-hot, rent isn’t getting any better across Connecticut, as many people are finding themselves getting priced out of the market. Renters are feeling the pinch, especially low-income families. Inflation has taken a toll on Monisha Baker and her husband, who have been homeless in Waterbury since 2014. “Its […]
