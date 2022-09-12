Read full article on original website
Beaufort, SC
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Pembroke Pines, FL
Savannah, GA
WJCL
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
wtoc.com
Driver killed in crash after leading police on chase, driving in wrong lanes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver has died in a crash after leading police on a wrong-way chase in Savannah. According to preliminary information from Georgia State Patrol, a driver didn’t stop after troopers tried to pull them over for a traffic violation at Chatham and Veterans parkways. GSP...
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
allongeorgia.com
09/15/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Police find multiple guns inside student’s car at Effingham County high school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities say they discovered multiple guns in a 16-year-old’s car at an Effingham County high school’s parking lot. The guns were found during a routine search last Wednesday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s office said an AR-15 style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a pistol and a box of ammunition were found […]
wtoc.com
Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516 closed following wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ogeechee Road at the Interstate 516 interchange is closed due to a crash with serious injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, traffic is being diverted on to Interstate 516. Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation. Drivers are urged to use a different route.
yourislandnews.com
Police seek leads after man gunned down on St. Helena Island
Police have not yet identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on St. Helena Island. The victim has been identified by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as 38-year-old Anthwon Washington. Deputies responded to the report of a gunshot victim near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane at.
wtoc.com
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police are investigating around 40 car break-ins. Police say the break-in happened at Rice Creek Apartments, Ardmore Apartments, and a hotel on Sunday morning. They say several people had valuables and even firearms stolen. Reginald Owens is a retired Savannah Police officer and...
1 Person Dead, 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Georgia State Patrol reported a pursuit that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash. Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The suspect fled and drove into oncoming traffic. The suspect traveled north on [..]
Police arrest couple accused of pointing gun at neighbor in Port Royal
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department has arrested a couple accused of pulling a gun on a neighbor in Port Royal on Sunday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the Eventide Apartments for a weapons call around 3:08 p.m. on September 11. When police arrived, officers learned that some neighbors, […]
WJCL
Ask Asa: Missing paperwork ruins car purchase
STATESBORO, Ga. — No matter what kind of car you drive, one thing remains the same. You need a title to prove you own it and register it with the state to get the tags to drive it legally. Georgians Heather and Jeff Durocher found out the hard way...
WJCL
Hilton Head Island woman remains missing after a month; investigators find her vehicle
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they have discovered the vehicle belonging to a missing Hilton Head Island woman. But the search for her remains. On Wednesday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced investigators found the car belonging to Brenda Carman, 59, on...
Beaufort county deputies find missing man safe, unharmed
LOBECO, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) found a man who went missing on Sunday. Deputies said they found him unharmed on Tuesday. Demille Parker Sr., 43, went missing in the Lobeco area by his girlfriend in the early morning hours on Sept. 11. There was concern for his well-being.
Man dies following Tuesday night shooting on St. Helena Island
Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the shooting victim died. ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man has died following a shooting on St. Helena Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane around 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a […]
yourislandnews.com
leads to arrest of Seabrook man
A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
WJCL
Inmate Escape: Statesboro High School placed on lockdown, heavy police presence nearby
STATESBORO, Ga. — Update 5:08 p.m.:According to the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, Spencer Popwell escaped from a prison work detail Monday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WTGS
Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
wtoc.com
Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
wtoc.com
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The case involving the estates of Mary and Elywn Crocker Jr. went before a judge in Effingham County on Wednesday. The two teens were found buried in their backyard in 2018. Attorneys representing the woman asking to become the administrator for the estates of the...
Martinez man indicted by federal grand jury with five others for possessing illegal firearms
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Six people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to authorities, the defendants named in the federal indictments are: (*bolded indicates in CSRA viewing area) Terran L. Jones, 25, of Fort Myers, Fla., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and […]
