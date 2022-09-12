ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Wentworth, GA

WJCL

Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

09/15/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Ogeechee Road at Interstate 516 closed following wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ogeechee Road at the Interstate 516 interchange is closed due to a crash with serious injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, traffic is being diverted on to Interstate 516. Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation. Drivers are urged to use a different route.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Police seek leads after man gunned down on St. Helena Island

Police have not yet identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on St. Helena Island. The victim has been identified by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as 38-year-old Anthwon Washington. Deputies responded to the report of a gunshot victim near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane at.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police are investigating around 40 car break-ins. Police say the break-in happened at Rice Creek Apartments, Ardmore Apartments, and a hotel on Sunday morning. They say several people had valuables and even firearms stolen. Reginald Owens is a retired Savannah Police officer and...
WJCL

Ask Asa: Missing paperwork ruins car purchase

STATESBORO, Ga. — No matter what kind of car you drive, one thing remains the same. You need a title to prove you own it and register it with the state to get the tags to drive it legally. Georgians Heather and Jeff Durocher found out the hard way...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Man dies following Tuesday night shooting on St. Helena Island

Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the shooting victim died. ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man has died following a shooting on St. Helena Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane around 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

leads to arrest of Seabrook man

A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WTGS

Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Citations dropped against magnet fishers at Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of magnet fishers is speaking out after their citations for illegal activity at Fort Stewart were dropped. Fort Stewart law enforcement officials cited the three men after they were magnet fishing on the military base in late June. The group of magnet fishers were...
FORT STEWART, GA

