⚽️ Venue-time changes for Hays High soccer games Thursday
Hays High School's varsity soccer game will be at 7 p.m. at the Fort Hays State University field. The junior varsity will play at 4:30 p.m. at the Hays High field.
⛳ FHSU women finish 11th at Swan Memorial
THORNTON, Colo. - The Fort Hays State women's golf team turned in an 11th-place finish at the 2022 Swan Memorial this week at Todd Creek Golf Club, a par-72, 5,997-yard layout outside Denver. The Tigers finished with a three-round total of 955, just four shots behind 10th place. After opening...
⛳ Monarch girls' third at Larned Invite
LARNED - The TMP-Marian girls' golf team finished third at Thursday's Larned Invitational at the Larned Country Club. Hoisington won the team title with a 392, Cimarron finished second with a 425. The Monarchs had a 437 team score. The Monarchs placed two in the top ten led by Madelyn...
🏐 HHS goes 1-2 in Garden City
GARDEN CITY - The Hays High volleyball team went 1-2 at a quadrangular hosted by Garden City Thursday. The Indians were swept by the host Buffs, lost to Pratt in two but knocked off Ulysses in three. The Tigers are ranked 10th in Class 4A. Garden City def. Hays 25-17,...
⚽ FHSU's Brown named GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference office named Kieran Brown as the GAC/MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Brown received the honor for a second-straight week. Brown posted 11 saves in two matches as Fort Hays State tied Texas A&M-International and surrendered just one goal...
🏐 Monarchs split in Plainville
PLAINVILLE - The TMP-Marian volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Plainville. The Monarchs lost 25-17, 25-16 to Ellis then beat the host Cardinals 25-17, 25-10. Ellis defeated Plainville 25-15, 25-18. The Monarchs are 6-8 on the season.
Heart of a Tiger: Rounding up
I recently read a posting by Meredith Houston Carr entitled living a “round up” kind of life. In her article, she relayed a story about checking out of a store when the cashier asked her if she would like to round up her total in support of a children’s charity. As she went about her day, she wondered: “where else in my life can I do round up – giving just a little more?”
⚽ HHS boys fall to No. 2 Red Demons
HAYS - After moving the match to a new location then pushing the start time back due to a late afternoon thunderstorm, the Hays High boys soccer team lost 6-0 to No. 2 Dodge City Thursday at the FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Red Demons led 3-0 at the half and...
🎾 HHS girls' tennis finishes sixth in Dodge City
DODGE CITY – The Hays High girls’ tennis team finished in tie for sixth at the Dodge City Invitational Tuesday. The Indians scored 23 points and tied with Liberal. Garden City won the team title with 72 points, 32 ahead of second place Dodge City. The Indians No....
Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
HaysMed offers baseline concussion tests in area schools
HaysMed offers pre-season concussion exams for area athletes as part of their sports medicine program. The exams are given at the schools covered by the HaysMed athletic trainers and include Ellis, La Crosse, Hays High, Thomas Moore Prep-Marian Junior/Senior High School and Victoria. Baseline concussion testing is a pre-season exam...
Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas
Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. Southern Rooks County reported just over a half an inch of rainfall. While the...
HPD arrest log, Aug. 21 to 27
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Dustin Shawn Wegele, 40, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Aug. 21 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Kenneth Scott Starnes, 34, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Aug. 21 in Hays...
FHSU’s first fall Science Café set for Sept. 19
Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for September is set for Monday, Sept. 19. The monthly presentation, entitled “DART – a targeted mission – how do we move an asteroid?,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute (SMEI), will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
OPINION: Emporia State is about to suspend tenure: Here’s why you should care
I may be fired for writing this. It would be an improper firing, a violation of my First Amendment rights as a university professor, an infringement of the ability to pursue my discipline and state the truth as I see it in the marketplace of ideas. The given reason might be restructuring, a need for change, a response to a crisis, or even “conduct.” But I fear the underlying reason for my firing, and that of my colleagues, would be that it’s a political maneuver to end tenure.
Trooper arrests 2 from Colorado after high-speed chase that started in Hays
A Colorado man and a woman were arrested Monday afternoon after leading a trooper on a chase from Hays to Russell with speeds that reached 130 miles per hour. At 3:36 p.m. Monday, a trooper tried to stop a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Anthony B. Casados of Parker, Colo., at mile marker 158 on Interstate 70 at Hays, said Trooper Tod Hileman of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
🎥 Appeal made in Hays R9 Ranch ruling by WaterPACK; design contract underway
"Perplexed, more than worried." That's how Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty describes his reaction to the recent decision by the group WaterPACK to appeal a ruling that allows the city to move forward with the R9 Ranch water transfer process from Edwards County to Ellis County. "It's their legal right...
Hays High graduates see increasing success in post-secondary education
The Hays school district is seeing increases in student success after graduation, the school board heard in a report Tuesday night. Students graduating from high school had 69.5 percent post-secondary effective rate as of 2022. That looks at students in 2022 who graduated in spring 2020. HHS had a 91.1 percent graduation rate in 2020.
Police investigate false reports of active shooter at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported active shooter in a high school in Topeka. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka, according to a statement from the city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
FHSU Music Department's faculty showcase will be Friday
FHSU’s Music Department will host a free faculty showcase Friday. After several years without a showcase, the occasion will put a spotlight on the music faculty’s expertise in action. The recital will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. In the past, the department...
