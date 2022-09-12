ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning. The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm. A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man indicted for rape of 6-year-old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of raping a 6-year-old was indicted Thursday in state district court. Josue Manuel Soto-Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age. The indictment says that the incident happened in early...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Parish launches citizen survey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury launched a citizen survey requesting feedback from people in the community. It aims to identify issues that need to be resolved in the parish. “We would imagine that this year the hurricane recovery is still one of those priorities that...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Sentencing scheduled in newspaper carrier attack

The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Eight Days of Hope returns to SWLA

The LSU Police Department arrested a man accused of armed robbery and attempted murder. Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Place Vendome Apartments in Lake Charles on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun

Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a groundbreaking new album

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a soundtrack to remember, because what says “Louisiana” more than the Golden Band from Tiger Land?. A three-time Grammy-nominated artist and a Louisiana collegiate band “mix it up,” with a new album that’s a taste of creole and rock, unique to Lake Charles’s own Sean Ardoin.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 14, 2022. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Anthony Williams Oquinn, 46, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Murder, mayhem, mystery headed to Jennings theater stage

Theater buffs and movie goers will have plenty of murder, mayhem and mystery at the Strand Theatre as local acting groups kick off the fall season this October. The season also includes holiday stage productions from children and youth theater groups and a series of family movie nights at the historic Strand Theatre.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO dive team recovers truck reported stolen in 2017

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a truck reported stolen nearly five years ago while conducting dive training in Carlyss Tuesday. The pickup truck was reported stolen from a business parking lot in Sulphur in October 2017, according to CPSO. Divers found it...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD SWAT team conducts training simulation on Enterprise Blvd.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Area residents probably heard a few explosions if they were near Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles Thursday afternoon. The Lake Charles Police Department warned residents that it was only a tactical drill, as the SWAT Team was participating in a training simulation. The simulation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

