KPLC TV
Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning. The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm. A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported...
KPLC TV
Man indicted for rape of 6-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of raping a 6-year-old was indicted Thursday in state district court. Josue Manuel Soto-Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age. The indictment says that the incident happened in early...
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish launches citizen survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury launched a citizen survey requesting feedback from people in the community. It aims to identify issues that need to be resolved in the parish. “We would imagine that this year the hurricane recovery is still one of those priorities that...
KPLC TV
CPSO honors deputies who tried to save 6-month-old left in hot car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has awarded two deputies with Commendation Pins for “going above and beyond the call of duty” by trying to save the life of an unresponsive baby. A mother flagged down the deputies in August after allegedly leaving...
theleesvilleleader.com
Sentencing scheduled in newspaper carrier attack
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
Expect To Hear Loud Explosion’s In Lake Charles Today
We have been notified that citizens in Lake Charles will start hearing loud explosions throughout the day. Per the Lake Charles Police Dept.(LCPD) the loud explosions will begin at 10 am and continue through 2 pm. LCPD wants to alert residents SWAT training will be underway and to expect the...
KPLC TV
Eight Days of Hope returns to SWLA
The LSU Police Department arrested a man accused of armed robbery and attempted murder. Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Place Vendome Apartments in Lake Charles on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022.
Lake Charles Donut Shop Altercation Involves Gun
Before we begin, I have been searching for hours trying to get some sort of a story out of these two photos. I am not accusing anyone of anything, nor am I going to state anything else but what I know. Luckily, that won't take very long because there is not much context to the story except for a little hearsay. However, this is still a very hair-raising story!
KPLC TV
‘He was my baby’: Ryan Heflin’s family mourns after remains found
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Remains found on a hunting lease have been identified as a man missing since January of this year. Ryan Heflin, 32, was reported missing by his family in January 2022. Now, they are thankful to have closure. “He was my baby,” Ryan’s mother, Gayla Heflin,...
KPLC TV
Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a groundbreaking new album
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a soundtrack to remember, because what says “Louisiana” more than the Golden Band from Tiger Land?. A three-time Grammy-nominated artist and a Louisiana collegiate band “mix it up,” with a new album that’s a taste of creole and rock, unique to Lake Charles’s own Sean Ardoin.
Calcasieu Parish employee arrested on malfeasance charges
Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, was booked on a warrant accusing her of malfeasance, following an investigation that started in 2020.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 14, 2022. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Anthony Williams Oquinn, 46, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under...
brproud.com
Truck reported stolen almost five years ago pulled from water in Louisiana
CARLYSS, La. (BRPROUD) – What started out as a normal day of training for members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division & Dive Team ended with the discovery of a truck. The training took place on Tuesday, September 13 at the Choupique Bayou Bridge. The truck...
Lake Charles American Press
Murder, mayhem, mystery headed to Jennings theater stage
Theater buffs and movie goers will have plenty of murder, mayhem and mystery at the Strand Theatre as local acting groups kick off the fall season this October. The season also includes holiday stage productions from children and youth theater groups and a series of family movie nights at the historic Strand Theatre.
KPLC TV
CPSO dive team recovers truck reported stolen in 2017
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a truck reported stolen nearly five years ago while conducting dive training in Carlyss Tuesday. The pickup truck was reported stolen from a business parking lot in Sulphur in October 2017, according to CPSO. Divers found it...
KPLC TV
Jennings police asking for assistance identifying attempted break-in suspect
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they believe attempted to break into a local business this morning, Sept. 14, 2022. Authorities say the suspect attempted to break into Bottom Boot Vapes on the corner of Hwy 26...
KPLC TV
LCPD SWAT team conducts training simulation on Enterprise Blvd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Area residents probably heard a few explosions if they were near Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles Thursday afternoon. The Lake Charles Police Department warned residents that it was only a tactical drill, as the SWAT Team was participating in a training simulation. The simulation...
KPLC TV
Remains found in Beauregard Parish identified as missing Deridder man
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 14, 2022. Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Anthony Williams Oquinn, 46, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000. John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under...
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
