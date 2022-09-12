ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Fuel sweep Shock to win OWL Summer Showdown

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0S53_0hrR1eCs00

The Dallas Fuel capped off a dominating performance in the West Region by sweeping the San Francisco Shock in the best-of-seven grand final of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown to win the tournament Sunday in Toronto.

After the Fuel handed the Shock their only loss during qualifying and swept them 3-0 in Saturday’s upper-bracket final, San Francisco got one more shot at Dallas by winning the lower-bracket final earlier in the day Sunday. The Shock got past the host Toronto Defiant 3-1 to arrange the rematch.

But Dallas took care of business one final time, with four close map victories, to win the grand final and the $75,000 first prize at the $330,000 tournament.

The Fuel prevailed 2-1 on Lijiang Tower, 3-2 on Hollywood, 2-1 on Dorado and 1-0 on Colosseo.

In the lower-bracket final, the Defiant grabbed the early lead with a 2-0 win on Nepal. San Francisco bounced back with a 2-1 win on Hollywood and stayed in control from there, prevailing 3-2 on Dorado and 1-0 on Colosseo to advance.

Also Sunday, the Shanghai Dragons won the East Region grand final 4-2 over the Seoul Dynasty. The Dynasty reached the grand final by beating the Philadelphia Fusion 3-1 in the lower-bracket final.

Overwatch League Summer Showdown West prize pool and points distribution
1. $75,000, three OWL points — Dallas Fuel
2. $50,000, two OWL points — San Francisco Shock
3. $40,000, one OWL point — Toronto Defiant
4. $30,000, one OWL point — Florida Mayhem
5-6. $15,000, one OWL point — Houston Outlaws, London Spitfire
7-8. no money, one OWL points — Washington Justice, Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League Summer Showdown East prize pool and points distribution
1. $50,000, three OWL points — Shanghai Dragons
2. $35,000, two OWL points — Seoul Dynasty
3. $20,000, one OWL point — Philadelphia Fusion
4. no money, one OWL point — Guangzhou Charge

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Dallas, TX
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
State
Florida State
City
London, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Titans#Dallas Fuel#Florida Mayhem#Video Game#The San Francisco Shock#Colosseo#The Shanghai Dragons#Owl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy