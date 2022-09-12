ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People who live in Hampton Glen and others in the surrounding neighborhoods have all stepped in to memorialize Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. The community wants one thing to be known and that is that they will always have respect for public servants. Megahn...
C.O.P.S step up to help the families of fallen Cobb County deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grief can be hard to process, and luckily the families of the fallen Cobb County deputies won’t be alone. “Your world is turned upside-down, completely. It’s a whole new life in a matter of minutes,” said Tammy Gilstrap, who volunteers for Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Our main mission is to rebuild shattered lives.”
PHOTOS: Funerals for fallen Cobb County Sheriff's Office deputies

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch, die at the age of 96. CBS46 Investigates undercovers why a former K9 deputy was only suspended and transferred to the patrol division, after department recommends animal cruelty charges. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT. Officials say a car...
Marietta names new Chief of Police

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, the City of Marietta named Marty Ferrell as the new Chief of Police. Ferrell received unanimous approval in a special-called meeting by the Marietta City Council. “I’m honored, super excited for what the future is going to bring,” said Chief Ferrell, in an interview...
People react on procession route for fallen Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.

9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. 9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. Funeral service held for Deputy Marhsall Ervin Jr. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Funeral service held for Deputy Marhsall Ervin Jr. Creative ways to cook during a...
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Department, one of the gunshot victims has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown. Police are investigating two...
Kemp announces $100M+ to expand Grady’s bed capacity

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, announced Thursday a cash infusion of $130 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical Center, leaving the...
Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash. Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.
Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell Police are investigating whether a man was beaten and left for dead in the Roswell Area Park. They’re calling it a potential assault because they have yet to interview the victim. The man’s injuries are so bad that he can’t give police a statement as to what happened.
‘You’re gonna die tonight’: Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking police during U.S. Capitol riot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton of Locust Grove was part of a mob that confronted law enforcement officers at the Archway leading into the Capitol Building from the Lower West Terrace.
9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 9-1-1 call has been released in the moments after a fatal August shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. A woman is heard calling 9-1-1 saying there had just been a shooting. The woman says the shooting happened inside one of the apartment units at the Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta.
42-year-old man faces murder charges in Rockdale County

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in Rockdale County. According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
Child hit by Atlanta Police patrol car, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child was hit by a marked police patrol car Tuesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, officials said. According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, the child is expected to survive and has non-life-threatening injuries. “Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by the patrol vehicle while...
More than $710K worth of illegal drugs seized in Tift County, 4 people arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a seizure of illegal drugs totaling $710,000.00, concluding a two-month-old investigation. According to officials, the following were arrested and charged:. Travarious Mike, aka “T...
Subway to reopen after murder over mayo

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Subway on Northside Drive has been closed ever since a worker was killed there in June. It’s now set to reopen at the end of this month. There will be no dine-in option when it reopens, for the safety of the employees. Customers can head through the drive-thru or a walk-up window.
32-year-old with multiple medical issues reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old man who has multiple serious medical issues. According to officials, Andrew Lichtenstadter was last seen around 10:02 am at his residence at 637 Antietam Dr. That is a group home for behavioral disorders. Lichtenstadter...
DeKalb County reopens rental assistance program

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County has reopened the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC), the rental assistance program the county created during the COVID pandemic. The fund is designed to help those threatened by eviction during the pandemic. Residents with 80 percent of the county’s median income or less are eligible...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

